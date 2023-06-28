Eastern Music Festival Presents Opportunities to Engage The Community Through Free Music Events Throughout The Summer
GREENSBORO, N.C. (June 28, 2023) - Eastern Music Festival (EMF), Greensboro’s nationally recognized classical music festival and summer educational program, is thrilled to present a series of free musical events throughout the summer aimed at fostering community engagement and enriching the cultural fabric of Greensboro. These events include the annual Encircling the City program presented in partnership with the Greensboro Public Library, Masterclasses featuring EMF faculty artists and visiting guest artists, pre-concert Musically Speaking educational discussions on Thursdays-Fridays starting June 29, captivating Young Artist Recitals happening weekly throughout the season, and EMF’s annual Open House on July 23.
For the last 62 seasons, EMF has been committed to providing diverse and accessible musical experiences to the Greensboro community. This year's free events showcase the talent and expertise of EMF's renowned guest artists and visitors, faculty members, and Young Artists who are eager to share their knowledge and passion with residents. By breaking barriers and creating connections through music, EMF strives to build a stronger and more vibrant community.
Developed by EMF faculty member Dr. Diane Phoenix-Neal -- EMF Encircling the City is an educational performance and service-learning project designed in collaboration with the Greensboro Public Library and is sponsored this season by The Community Foundation. EMF String Fellow quartets travel to branches of the library to offer a free short program of significant works from classical literature in informative and family-friendly settings. Hailed as a successful program by the library and families they serve, EMF Encircling the City and the EMF String Fellows engage children and ignite their imagination and desire to learn -- a shared mission with the Public Library's Summer Reading Program.
Encircling the City events will take place on July 5 at 10:30 AM at Glenn McNairy Branch Library; July 6 at 10:30 AM at Hemphill Branch Library, and Benjamin Branch Library; July 12 at 10:00 AM at Glenwood Branch Library; July 17 at 10:00 AM at McGirt-Horton Branch Library, and Vance Chavis Branch Library; and end on July 19 at 10:00 AM at Central Branch Library, and 10:30 AM at Kathleen Clay Branch Library.
Many visiting artists and EMF faculty give public master classes as part of their stays at EMF. Several students are invited by EMF faculty to perform in these classes, with consideration given to a student’s preparation and repertoire. Audiences are invited to witness as the guest artists refine the student’s repertoire with them one on one.
The master class schedule starts on Thursday, July 6 at 4:00 PM with pianist Santiago Rodriguez; Friday, July 7 at 4:00 PM with violinist Gil Shaham; Thursday, July 13 at 4:00 PM with bassoonist Gabriel Beavers; Friday, July 14 at 4:00 PM with pianist William Wolfram; Sunday, July 16 at 6:30 PM with violinist Paul Kantor; Thursday, July 20 at 4:00 PM with guitar player Jason Veaux; Friday, July 21 at 4:00 PM with pianist Drew Petersen; Sunday, July 23 at 4:00 PM with viola player Sheila Browne; Thursday, July 27 at 4:00 PM with violinist Jeff Multer; and ending on Friday, July 28 at 4:00 PM with pianist Awadagin Pratt. All master classes will be held in the Carnegie Room in Hege Cox Library at Guilford College.
Musicologist Dr. Greg Carroll, Maestro Peter Perret, and guests explore the history and backstory behind the evening’s composers and repertoire in a casual, conversational atmosphere during EMF’s summer session each Thursday, Friday, and Saturday starting on June 29 and ending on July 29. Each conversation will take place in the Moon Room, located in Dana Auditorium at Guilford College. Whether someone is nurturing a love of classical music or is a veteran of EMF performances, audiences will be delighted and enlightened by these pre-concert talks.
EMF's Young Artists Recitals provide a platform for emerging young musicians to showcase their exceptional talent and dedication. These recitals, featuring gifted performers from across the globe, offer an unforgettable experience for both the performers and the audience, inspiring a new generation of music enthusiasts.
All Young Artists Recitals will be held in the Carnegie Room in Hege Cox Library at Guilford College, except for the Piano recitals which will be held in Dana Auditorium. The Euphonium/Tuba Institute Young Artist Recital will be held on Saturday, July 8 at 4:00 PM;The Guitar Summit Young Artist Recital will be held on Saturday, July 29 at 6:15 PM;The Young Artist Piano Recitals will be held on Sundays, July 9, July 16, and July 23 at 3:00 PM (in Dana Auditorium); and the Young Artist Chamber Recitals will be held Wednesday, July 12 at 6:30 PM, Wednesday, July 19 at 4:00 PM and 6:30 PM, Tuesday, July 25 at 1:30 PM and 6:15 PM, Wednesday, July 26 at 6:30 PM, and Saturday, July 29 at 2:00 PM.
EMF’s annual Open House featuring performances by EMF Young Artists and faculty will take place Sunday, July 23 in Guilford College’s Dana Auditorium. It’s an afternoon of free concerts open to the public running from 1 PM-5 PM, and marks beginning of the last week of the 2023 Eastern Music Festival which ends Saturday, July 29. The schedule of events begins with a Percussion Ensemble Concert at 1:00 PM, followed by a Young Artist Piano Recital at 3:00 PM, and ending with a Guitar Orchestra Recital at 5:00 PM.
Complete program details for the Eastern Music Festival that runs June 24–July 29 are available at easternmusicfestival.org.
About Eastern Music Festival:
For over six decades, Eastern Music Festival (EMF), a nationally recognized classical music festival and summer educational program, is produced each summer on the campus of Guilford College and other venues in the Greensboro, North Carolina, area. EMF is distinguished by its accomplished faculty, exhilarating repertoire, and world-renowned visiting artists under the artistic direction of Gerard Schwarz. A powerful teaching institution, EMF provides encouragement and guidance to hundreds of young musicians from across the country and around the globe as they take their first steps toward careers in the performing arts. EMF’s five-week 62nd season is June 24 – July 29, 2023. For more information, visit https://easternmusicfestival.org/. Follow EMF on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Youtube.
