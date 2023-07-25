Eastern Music Festival Presents Grand Season Finale Concert With Renowned Guest Pianist Awadagin Pratt July 29
GREENSBORO, N.C. (July 25, 2023) - As the 62nd year of the 5-week festival ends, the Eastern Music Festival looks forward to featuring extraordinary pianist and long-time friend of EMF Awadagin Pratt as a special guest performer for the season finale concert. This spectacular musical performance will take place on Saturday, July 29, at 8:00 PM in the iconic Dana Auditorium, promising an evening of captivating performances that will leave audiences in awe just in time to put a feather in the cap of another successful season of music making in Greensboro, NC.
Awadagin Pratt, a pianist of remarkable talent and international acclaim, will join forces with the Eastern Music Festival Orchestra, under the baton of Gerard Schwarz, to deliver an unforgettable musical experience. The concert's repertoire includes a breathtaking selection of classical and modern repertoire, showcasing the virtuosity and brilliance of both Pratt and equally exceptional Eastern Festival Orchestra musicians.
The evening features performances of Debussy’s La Mer, Jessie Montgomery’s Rounds for Piano and Orchestra, J.S. Bach’s Piano Concerto in A major, Stravinsky’s Scherzo Fantastique, and Respighi’s Pini di Roma.
The Eastern Music Festival's season festival finale concert celebrates the culmination of weeks of dedicated preparation and hard work by the talented faculty, participants, and staff of the prestigious summer music program. Professional and amateur musicians from all corners of the globe come together to teach, play, learn, grow, and hone their skills together. This concert serves as a testament to the festival's commitment to nurturing young musical talent and fostering a lifelong appreciation for the arts.
More about Awadagin Pratt: Among his generation of concert artists, pianist Awadagin Pratt is acclaimed for his musical insight and intensely involving performances in recital and with symphony orchestras. Recent and upcoming appearances include recital engagements in Baltimore, La Jolla, Los Angeles, Pittsburgh, Ravinia, Lewes, Delaware, Duke University and at Carnegie Hall for the Naumburg Foundation. In November 2009, Pratt was one of four artists selected to perform at a classical music event at the White House that included student workshops hosted by first lady Michelle Obama. He has performed at the White House three times, including performing in concert for Presidents Clinton and Obama. He is currently a Professor of Piano and Artist in Residence at the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music. Visit his website at: awadagin.com/
For tickets and performance details, visit easternmusicfestival.org.
About Eastern Music Festival:
For six decades, Eastern Music Festival (EMF), a nationally recognized classical music festival and summer educational program, is produced each summer on the campus of Guilford College and other venues in the Greensboro, North Carolina, area. EMF is distinguished by its accomplished faculty, exhilarating repertoire, and world-renowned visiting artists under the artistic direction of Gerard Schwarz. A powerful teaching institution, EMF provides encouragement and guidance to hundreds of young musicians from across the country and around the globe as they take their first steps toward careers in the performing arts. EMF’s five-week 62nd season is June 24 – July 29, 2023. For more information, visit https://easternmusicfestival.org/. Follow EMF on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Youtube.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.