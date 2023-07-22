Eastern Music Festival Hosts Open House Event Free to the Community July 23
GREENSBORO, N.C. (July 21, 2023) - Eastern Music Festival (EMF), Greensboro’s nationally recognized classical music festival and summer educational program, is excited to host its annual Open House event on Sunday, July 23 in Dana Auditorium at Guilford College. EMF is dedicated to nurturing young musical talents, and this Open House is a unique opportunity for music enthusiasts to experience the remarkable abilities of the EMF Young Artists for FREE. The day's program will feature an array of free performances that showcase the exceptional skills of the Young Artist Percussion Ensemble, the Young Artist Piano Recital, and the Young Artist Guitar Summit concert.
The festivities will commence at 1:00 PM with the thrilling and mesmerizing performance of the EMF Young Artist Percussion Ensemble. This dynamic group of talented young musicians will present a captivating repertoire that embodies the essence of rhythm and percussion. Following the percussion ensemble's performance, at 3:00 PM, attendees will be treated to a soul-stirring Young Artist Piano Recital. The budding pianists, nurtured under EMF's exceptional guidance, will grace the stage with virtuosity and passion, showcasing their dedication to the art of piano playing. The music extravaganza continues at 5:00 PM with the Young Artist Guitar Summit concert. Expect an evening filled with the melodious strumming and intricate harmonies as these gifted guitarists display their impressive skills, mesmerizing the audience with a diverse selection of compositions.
In addition to these remarkable performances, EMF is thrilled to announce a special addition to the Open House program. Due to the earlier cancellation of the Fellows Recital, EMF will proudly present one of its String Fellows quartets right after the 3:00 PM Piano Recital. These talented musicians will enchant the audience with their rendition of Haydn's renowned String Quartet in C major, following the Young Artist Piano Recital.
"We are incredibly excited to be performing for the community and offer a day filled with outstanding performances from our exceptionally talented Young Artists,” said EMF fellow and cello player, Hee Won Jeon. “This Open House event is a celebration of music and the dedication of EMF’s young musicians, and we are delighted to provide the community with an opportunity to witness their incredible talents."
Additionally, EMF's Young Artists Recitals provide a platform for emerging young musicians to showcase their exceptional talent and dedication. These recitals, featuring gifted performers from across the globe, offer an unforgettable experience for both the performers and the audience, inspiring a new generation of music enthusiasts.
As EMF enters its fifth and final week of performances, there are also many free events left to attend during the week before the season ends.
All Young Artists Recitals will be held in the Carnegie Room in Dana Auditorium. The last of the Young Artist Chamber Recitals will be held Tuesday, July 25 at 1:30 PM and 6:15 PM, Wednesday, July 26 at 6:30 PM, and Saturday, July 29 at 2:00 PM. The Guitar Summit Young Artist Recital will be held on Saturday, July 29 at 6:15 PM.
All master classes will be held in the Carnegie Room in Dana Auditorium. Week 5’s master class schedule starts on Sunday, July 23 at 4:00 PM with viola player Sheila Browne; Thursday, July 27 at 4:00 PM with violinist Jeff Multer; and ending on Friday, July 28 at 4:00 PM with pianist Awadagin Pratt.
The final Musically Speaking events with musicologist Dr. Greg Carroll and Maestro Peter Perret will be held on Thursday, July 27, Friday, July 28, and Saturday, July 29. Each conversation will take place in the Moon Room, located in Dana Auditorium.
Complete program details for the Eastern Music Festival that runs June 24–July 29 are available at easternmusicfestival.org
About Eastern Music Festival:
For six decades, Eastern Music Festival (EMF), a nationally recognized classical music festival and summer educational program, is produced each summer on the campus of Guilford College and other venues in the Greensboro, North Carolina, area. EMF is distinguished by its accomplished faculty, exhilarating repertoire, and world-renowned visiting artists under the artistic direction of Gerard Schwarz. A powerful teaching institution, EMF provides encouragement and guidance to hundreds of young musicians from across the country and around the globe as they take their first steps toward careers in the performing arts. EMF’s five-week 62nd season is June 24 – July 29, 2023. For more information, visit https://easternmusicfestival.org/. Follow EMF on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Youtube.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.