New season of student recruitment and 2022 Festival planning underway
GREENSBORO, N.C. (October 1, 2021) - Eastern Music Festival (EMF), Greensboro’s nationally recognized classical music festival and summer educational program, is pleased to announce the election of four new members to its Board of Directors. They are Noah Hock of Greensboro, attorney with Brooks, Pierce, McLendon, Humphrey & Leonard, L.L.P.; Catriona Kyle-Rice of Greensboro, financial advisor with Wells Fargo Advisors; Myra Schloemer of High Point, retired music educator; and Lisa Underwood of Greensboro, freelance writer. Current board member Anne Starr Denny of Greensboro was elected Secretary, joining the executive leadership team of Melanie Tuttle, Chair; D. Alan Stephens, Vice Chair; and Lou Anne Flanders-Stec, Treasurer.
“It is an honor to welcome these four new members to our Board of Directors,” said EMF executive director Chris Williams. “Each will bring insight, expertise, and a genuine level of interest and care for EMF and our greater cultural community.”
EMF’s Board of Directors is comprised of individuals from the music, business, academic, medical, legal, and volunteer communities of the Triad. The Board of Directors provides guidance and oversight in the direction and operation of the Festival and fosters community support and audience awareness each season. “These four dedicated and talented community leaders have a deep understanding of music and education, and each appreciates EMF’s importance as a nationally recognized performing arts institution here in Greensboro,” noted EMF Board Chair Melanie Tuttle. “We look forward to their joining the Board as we work together to build on the successes of 2021 for the bright future of our beloved Festival.”
Planning is already underway for EMF’s 61st season, to be held June 25 – July 30, 2022, on the campus of Guilford College in Greensboro, NC. EMF recently celebrated a safe and successful conclusion to its 60th anniversary season on July 31, 2021.
About Eastern Music Festival:
For six decades, Eastern Music Festival (EMF), a nationally recognized classical music festival and summer educational program, is produced each summer on the campus of Guilford College in Greensboro, North Carolina. EMF is distinguished by its accomplished faculty, exhilarating repertoire and performances, and renowned visiting artists under the artistic direction of Gerard Schwarz. A powerful teaching institution, EMF provides encouragement and guidance to hundreds of young musicians from across the country and around the globe as they take their first steps towards careers in the performing arts. EMF’s five-week 61st season is June 25 – July 30, 2022. For more information, visit easternmusicfestival.org. Follow EMF on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.
Mission Statement:
Eastern Music Festival’s mission is to promote musical enrichment, excellence, professional collaboration, innovation and diversity through a nationally recognized teaching program, music festival, concerts and other programs which will enhance the quality of life, health, and vitality of our region.
