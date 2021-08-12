Five-weeks of in-person study and performance concluded July 31st
GREENSBORO, N.C. (August 12, 2021) - Eastern Music Festival (EMF), a nationally recognized music festival and summer educational program based in the heart of North Carolina, celebrated a safe a successful conclusion to its 60th anniversary season on July 31, 2021. After 18 months of careful planning, as well as a limited virtual season in 2020, EMF was able to return to its home campus of Guilford College for in-person music study and world-class performances over five weeks this summer.
Live performances and in-person study were back, but the new normal was very different this summer. EMF established early on that 2021 could work with some adjustments to accommodate the health and safety protocols: enrolling fewer students housed in single-room dorms, reduced faculty artist ensemble sizes, no outside guest artists, required vaccinations and testing for all EMF participants, online touchless ticketing, socially distanced seating, and 50% capacity for indoor venues. While smaller in scope, the quality of education was not diminished, and programming was more tightly focused. Over 8,000 people attended 51 ticketed events, and 190 students engaged in more than 950 hours of private lessons and over 945 rehearsals, seminars, studio classes, and performances.
“Our return to a live festival following more than a year of serious challenges is something to celebrate,” added Williams. “We could not have been so successful without the support and commitment of our partners, students, faculty, staff, board, and patrons.”
Planning is already underway for EMF’s 61st season, June 25 – July 30, 2022, in Greensboro, NC.
About Eastern Music Festival:
For six decades, Eastern Music Festival (EMF), a nationally recognized classical music festival and summer educational program, is produced each summer on the campus of Guilford College and other venues in the Greensboro, North Carolina, area. EMF is distinguished by its accomplished faculty, exhilarating repertoire, and world-renowned visiting artists under the artistic direction of Gerard Schwarz. A powerful teaching institution, EMF provides encouragement and guidance to hundreds of young musicians from across the country and around the globe as they take their first steps towards careers in the performing arts. EMF’s five-week 61st season is June 25 – July 30, 2022. For more information, visit easternmusicfestival.org. Follow EMF on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.
Mission Statement:
Eastern Music Festival’s mission is to promote musical enrichment, excellence, professional collaboration, innovation and diversity through a nationally recognized teaching program, music festival, concerts and other programs which will enhance the quality of life, health, and vitality of our region.
