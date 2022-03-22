BÉLA FLECK’S MY BLUEGRASS HEART, LEFTOVER SALMON, to Join JERRY DOUGLAS, THE EARLS OF LEICESTER, NITTY GRITTY DIRT BAND and more this Labor Day Weekend
COME HEAR NC Will Celebrate North Carolina Music on the Foggy Mountain Stage Featuring LAURA BOOSINGER & JOSH GOFORTH, CHATHAM RABBITS,LAKOTA JOHN, RISSI PALMER and more
Mill Spring, NC (Tuesday, March 22, 2022) – Earl Scruggs Music Festival has announced the full lineup for its inaugural event taking place September 2-4, 2022 at the Tryon International Equestrian Center in Mill Spring, North Carolina. Joining previously announced headliners Jerry Douglas, The Earls of Leicester and Nitty Gritty Dirt Band this Labor Day Weekend will be American banjo virtuoso Béla Fleck performing with his GRAMMY-nominated My Bluegrass Heart ensemble which includes Billy Contreras, Jacob Joliff, Justin Moses, Mark Schatz, and Bryan Sutton. Also slated for Tryon this summer will be Colorado-born bluegrass/Zydeco fusionists Leftover Salmon who marked their 30th anniversary as a group this December. The two are set to perform on the Flint Hill Main Stage on Friday and Saturday evenings, respectively.
With a focus on commemorating the lasting legacy of Cleveland County-made bluegrass pioneer Earl Scruggs, ESMF is pleased to announce that Come Hear NC will curate a special North Carolina showcase on the Foggy Mountain Stage Friday. The educational nonprofit established by the North Carolina Arts Council and Department of Natural and Cultural Resources will celebrate diverse voices from across the state with featured performances by Laura Boosinger & Josh Goforth, Lakota John, Chatham Rabbits, Jon Stickley Trio, and Fireside Collective. Other NC standouts performing throughout the festival weekend include Chatham County Line, Balsam Range, Acoustic Syndicate, Rissi Palmer and more.
“Come Hear NC is an initiative of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources that showcases and celebrates the roots of American music that run so deep in North Carolina,” says Secretary Reid Wilson. “Earl Scruggs is the definition of that musical legacy and we are proud to sponsor the Earl Scruggs Music Festival and the all-North Carolina Foggy Mountain Stage.”
As the festival draws near, ESMF will announce a variety of workshops in collaboration with its partners and beneficiaries the Earl Scruggs Center and WNCW 88.7. An official jamming area will be provided on-site for seasoned pickers and dabblers alike. Family-friendly amenities will also be available at the children’s area throughout the weekend. Stay tuned for details on workshops, on-site activities and additional artist announcements to be revealed soon.
General Admission and VIP ticket options are on sale now, with prices increasing in May. Camping and cabin rentals are available for reservation via Tryon International Equestrian Center. For pricing and availability, visit tryon.com/bookings/new-booking. To stay up-to-date on all things Earl Scruggs Music Festival, visit earlscruggsmusicfestival.com.
About Earl Scruggs Music Festival
Established in partnership with WNCW 88.7 at Isothermal Community College in Spindale, NC and the Earl Scruggs Center located in Shelby, NC, Earl Scruggs Music Festival will celebrate the legacy of an American music legend who pioneered a unique style of banjo picking, coined “Scruggs style.” His collaborations with Bill Monroe & the Blue Grass Boys, as well as Lester Flatt and the Foggy Mountain Boys helped to christen the bluegrass genre in the late 1940s. With a standout lineup featuring the best in traditional roots music and progressive fusions, Earl Scruggs Music Festival will illuminate the profound impact that Scruggs had on American culture, while uplifting fresh and noteworthy voices in the genre. A portion of proceeds will support the festival’s beneficiaries, the Earl Scruggs Center and Isothermal Community College, who serve Earl Scruggs’ home region of the Carolina Foothills with cultural programming through multiple channels.
About Earl Scruggs Center
The Earl Scruggs Center combines the life story of legendary five-string banjo master and Cleveland County native, Earl Scruggs, with the unique and engaging story of the history and cultural traditions of the region in which Scruggs was born and raised. It was in the nearby Flint Hill community where Scruggs learned to play banjo and began the three-finger playing style that has come to be known around the world as “Scruggs Style.” The Earl Scruggs Center explores Scruggs’ innovative career and the community that gave it shape while celebrating how he crossed musical boundaries and defined the voice of the banjo to the world. Mr. Scruggs embraced tradition while also adapting to the changing times and looking toward the future – themes which resonate throughout the Center. Engaging exhibits, special event space and rich programming provide a uniquely rich experience for visitors.
About Tryon International Equestrian Center
Tryon International Equestrian Center at Tryon Resort is the ultimate international destination for all who love horses, outdoor living and an active lifestyle. As host of the FEI World Equestrian Games™ Tryon 2018, Tryon International Equestrian Center offers first-class facilities for all FEI disciplines in addition to showcasing hunter/jumper, equitation, steeplechase, polo, and multi discipline events in Mill Spring, NC. From carousel to competition, the mission of Tryon Resort is to celebrate the magic of the horse, grow equestrian sport, and increase access to this majestic animal. A haven for equestrian competitors and enthusiasts alike, Tryon Resort is an iconic, year-round destination for connoisseurs of diverse cuisine and shopping, lodging getaways, and family entertainment.
About WNCW 88.7, Isothermal Community College
WNCW is a listener-supported public media service of Isothermal Community College, which serves the community through advancing new musical discoveries, showcasing local and regional talent, and preserving and promoting the traditions of Appalachian and roots music in our area and beyond. The station’s eclectic mix includes Americana, Triple-A rock/acoustic, bluegrass, blues, jazz, reggae, world, and other roots music styles, in addition to weekly spotlights on jam bands, Frank Zappa, and more. Live artist interviews and performances are broadcast frequently from WNCW’s professional recording studio, “Studio B”. As the flagship bluegrass station, WNCW broadcasts contemporary, traditional, and historical bluegrass music for eight hours each Saturday. Listeners can find WNCW at 88.7 FM throughout most of its listening area, which includes Western NC, Upstate SC and Eastern Tennessee. Translators rebroadcast the signal at 101.3 in Charlotte, 97.3 in Greenville, 92.9 in Boone and 90.9 WSIF in Wilkesboro. The station also has a worldwide audience through its livestream at wncw.org
About Come Hear NC
Come Hear NC is a project of the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources designed to celebrate, support, and help sustain North Carolinians’ groundbreaking contributions to American music. From banjo and guitar innovators Earl Scruggs and Doc Watson to Nina Simone, George Clinton, Etta Baker, James Taylor, J. Cole, John Coltrane, and everything in between, North Carolina musicians have impacted audiences across the globe. Today over 40,000 North Carolinians work in the music industry, and countless more enjoy the art that comes from that work. Come Hear NC is proud to support all "made-in NC music."
