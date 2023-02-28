Earl Scruggs Music Festival Shares 2023 Lineup: Emmylou Harris, Greensky Bluegrass, The Infamous Stringdusters, Del McCoury and More
North Carolina’s Premiere Bluegrass Celebration Returns to Tryon International Equestrian Center September 1-3, 2023
“After only a single outing, the Earl Scruggs Music Festival has already risen to the top tier of annual festival festivities....one can only anticipate all the effort and entertainment still to come.”
– Bluegrass Today
“A big win for the Tryon Equestrian Center…[Scruggs’ family] would have been impressed by this tribute to the most influential bluegrass musician in history.” – WMOT
March 1, 2023 (Mill Spring, NC) –Following a show-stopping debut in 2022, Earl Scruggs Music Festival will return to Tryon International Equestrian Center in Mill Spring, North Carolina September 1-3, 2023. Lauded by Music Fest News as “a spectacular weekend,” the newly-minted festival has already gained serious attention for its top notch musical programming, world class amenities, and accessible price point. Today, the festival is proud to announce the lineup for its second annual event, which features performances from some of today’s most established artists, including Americana legend Emmylou Harris, jamgrass titans Greensky Bluegrass, GRAMMY award winning quintet The Infamous Stringdusters, plus Del McCoury Band, Tony Trischka’s Tribute to Earl, Della Mae, and more. Returning to the ESMF stage this year will be festival host and artist-at-large Jerry Douglas, who will appear throughout the weekend alongside his longtime outfit The Earls of Leicester and The Jerry Douglas Band. A complete list of 2023 performers is below.
Established in partnership with WNCW 88.7 at Isothermal Community College in Spindale, NC and the Earl Scruggs Center located in Shelby, NC, Earl Scruggs Music Festival “has already risen to the top tier of annual music festivals” (Bluegrass Today). WMOT in Nashville adds, “[Scruggs’ family] would have been impressed by this tribute to the most influential bluegrass musician in history.” With a standout lineup featuring the best in traditional roots music and progressive fusions, Earl Scruggs Music Festival will continue to illuminate the profound impact that Scruggs had on American culture, while uplifting fresh and noteworthy voices in the genre. A portion of proceeds will support the festival’s beneficiaries, the Earl Scruggs Center and Isothermal Community College, who serve Earl Scruggs’ home region of the Carolina Foothills with cultural programming through multiple channels.
Additional programming to be announced at a later date will include a special presentation by the Blue Ridge National Heritage Area Fine Tuned Project, performances by Junior Appalachian Musicians and PacJAM, and more. The festival will once again take place on the pristine grounds of Tryon International Equestrian Center. Known for its roster of rotating events including world class equestrian competitions, festive holiday celebrations, concerts, and more, the immaculate campus will serve as a quintessential backdrop for the festival, which promises on-site lodging, dining, and comfortable amenities throughout the event weekend.
Earl Scruggs Music Festival kicks off September 1-3, 2023 in Mill Spring, NC. Advance-price tickets are currently on sale, with a variety of General Admission and VIP packages available. VIP ticket packages include reserved seating in VIP-exclusive indoor and outdoor spaces, exclusive merchandise items, complimentary refreshments, and more. On-site camping, glamping, and cabin rentals are also available for reservation via the festival website.
For more details and to stay up-to-date on all things Earl Scruggs Music Festival, visit earlscruggsmusicfest.com/.
WHAT: Earl Scruggs Music Festival
WHEN: September 1-3, 2023
WHERE: Tryon International Equestrian Center (25 International Blvd, Mill Spring, NC)
TICKETS: earlscruggsmusicfest.com/buy-tickets-2/
FESTIVAL WEBSITE: earlscruggsmusicfest.com
Earl Scruggs Music Festival 2023 Lineup
Hosted by Jerry Douglas, featuring:
Emmylou Harris
Greensky Bluegrass
The Infamous Stringdusters
Del McCoury Band
The Earls of Leicester
Tony Trischka’s Tribute to Earl
The Jerry Douglas Band
Della Mae
Michael Cleveland & Flamekeeper
Jake Blount
Darin & Brooke Aldridge
Shawn Camp
Sister Sadie
Twisted Pine
I Draw Slow
Rissi Palmer
Jon Stickley Trio
Tray Wellington Band
Henhouse Prowlers
The Foreign Landers
Laura Boosinger & Josh Goforth
Armchair Boogie
Zoe & Cloyd
Pretty Little Goat
Into the Fog
About Earl Scruggs Center
The Earl Scruggs Center combines the life story of legendary five-string banjo master and Cleveland County native, Earl Scruggs, with the unique and engaging story of the history and cultural traditions of the region in which Scruggs was born and raised. It was in the nearby Flint Hill community where Scruggs learned to play banjo and perfected the three-finger playing style that has come to be known around the world as “Scruggs Style.” The Earl Scruggs Center explores Scruggs’ innovative career and the community that gave it shape while celebrating how he crossed musical boundaries and defined the voice of the banjo to the world. Mr. Scruggs embraced tradition while also adapting to the changing times and looking toward the future – themes that resonate throughout the Center. Engaging exhibits, special event space, and rich programming provide a uniquely rich experience for visitors.
About Tryon International Equestrian Center
Tryon International Equestrian Center at Tryon Resort is the ultimate international destination for all who love horses, outdoor living, and an active lifestyle. As host of the FEI World Equestrian Games™ Tryon 2018, Tryon International Equestrian Center offers first-class facilities for all FEI disciplines in addition to showcasing hunter/jumper, equitation, steeplechase, polo, and multi-discipline events in Mill Spring, NC. From carousel to competition, the mission of Tryon Resort is to celebrate the magic of the horse, grow equestrian sport, and increase access to this majestic animal. A haven for equestrian competitors and enthusiasts alike, Tryon Resort is an iconic, year-round destination for connoisseurs of diverse cuisine and shopping, lodging getaways, and family entertainment.
About WNCW 88.7, Isothermal Community College
WNCW is a listener-supported public media service of Isothermal Community College, which serves the community through advancing new musical discoveries, showcasing local and regional talent, and preserving and promoting the traditions of Appalachian and roots music in our area and beyond. The station’s eclectic mix includes Americana, Triple-A rock/acoustic, bluegrass, blues, jazz, reggae, world, and other roots music styles, in addition to weekly spotlights on jam bands, Frank Zappa, and more. Live artist interviews and performances are broadcast frequently from WNCW’s professional recording studio, “Studio B”. As the flagship bluegrass station, WNCW broadcasts contemporary, traditional, and historical bluegrass music for eight hours each Saturday. Listeners can find WNCW at 88.7 FM throughout most of its listening area, which includes Western NC, Upstate SC and Eastern Tennessee. Translators rebroadcast the signal at 101.3 in Charlotte, 97.3 in Greenville, 92.9 in Boone and 90.9 WSIF in Wilkesboro. The station also has a worldwide audience through its livestream at wncw.org
