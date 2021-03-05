Mill Spring, NC - March 4, 2021 - The inaugural Earl Scruggs Music Festival to be hosted at Tryon International Equestrian Center & Resort (TIEC) has been rescheduled from Sept. 3-4, 2021 to Sept. 2-3, 2022 because of the uncertainty of hosting indoor festivals this summer due to the pandemic. With public safety as the primary focus, festival organizers from the Earl Scruggs Center in Shelby, NC, and Isothermal Community College are apprehensive about moving forward with planning due to the uncertainty of COVID restrictions that may still be in place in early September.
Celebrating the life and music of the legendary musician Earl Scruggs, the two-day festival will include multiple Bluegrass and Americana bands to perform over the holiday weekend, all of whom were influenced by the late Earl Scruggs’ talent and legacy. Changes to the 2022 lineup will be announced soon.
“We are so thankful to have such loyal ticket holders and appreciate them hanging in there with us until we can produce the festival that we have our hearts set on to give Earl the tribute he deserves,” added Scruggs. “We know it will be worth the wait.”
The Earl Scruggs Music Festival was originally scheduled for Labor Day weekend in 2020 but was rescheduled to Labor Day weekend in 2021 like most events last year. Tickets purchased for either year’s event will automatically roll over to the 2022 festival. As an added thank you to those attending the 2022 festival, current ticket holders can also enjoy additional benefits from the festival partners including the Earl Scruggs Center, WNCW 88.7FM, and TIEC. For a complete list of options, please visit EarlScruggsMusicFestival.com.
For questions about the Earl Scruggs Music Festival, contact us at scruggsfestinfo@wncw.org
About the Earl Scruggs Music Festival
Earl Scruggs, noted for popularizing a three-finger banjo picking style, was a defining characteristic of bluegrass music. This two-day festival celebrating Scruggs will showcase music from bluegrass, folk, and Americana styles and is a collaboration between the Earl Scruggs Center located in Shelby, NC, WNCW 88.7FM radio station located on the campus of Isothermal Community College, and Tryon International Equestrian Center & Resort.For information about tickets, please contacttickets@tryon.com. Festival information is available at EarlScruggsMusicFestival.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.