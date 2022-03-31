Eagles Nest Outfitters and the Grateful Dead Collaborate on Special Edition DoubleNest Print Hammocks
The officially licensed hammocks feature the legendary band's iconography
Asheville, N.C. — Today, Eagles Nest Outfitters, Inc. (ENO), the leader in packable hammocks and outdoor relaxation gear, announces a special edition Grateful Dead x ENO Hammock Collection comprised of two new DoubleNest Print Hammocks featuring original artwork inspired by the Grateful Dead's most iconic art, the Dancing Bears and Steal Your Face. These timeless prints pay homage to the band's legacy of innovation, exploration, and good times — values that ENO has held since its inception in 1999 while traveling the East Coast in a ramshackle minivan and selling hammocks at music festivals and community gatherings along the way.
The Dancing Bears DoubleNest Print Hammock celebrates the colorful energy, free spirit, and fun-loving vibe felt when jamming with friends to the Grateful Dead’s legendary music. Inspired by whirling movements of rhythm and dance, the Bears march in an endless line, moving through color, space, and time. The Steal Your Face DoubleNest Print Hammock is inspired by the origin story of the iconic logo and the pattern repeat is an ode to the band’s groundbreaking Wall of Sound. With a drop of nostalgia, the classic textures and swirling symbols of this print bring fans back in time and to the front row of a live set.
“We worked to create prints that will connect with all generations of Dead Heads and hope it encourages people to take the time to get outside, enjoy the music, and relax, ” said ENO’s Product Team Director, Ryan Klinger. “Many ENO employees are big fans of the Grateful Dead’s music, it reminds us of hanging out with friends around a campfire, road trips along the California coast, and late-night singalongs with loved ones. Their music is a soundtrack of memories for us and for millions of people around the world.”
The Grateful Dead x ENO Hammock Collection includes updated features of the re-imagined SingleNest, DoubleNest, and DoubleNest Print Hammocks that launched earlier this year. These feature-packed hammocks incorporate bluesign® approved fabric, hammock-specific hardware, a bonus internal stash pocket housed in the stuff sack, and an extended 9.5-foot (2.9-meter) hammock body ensuring their place as the industry-leading adventure-ready hammock.
Weighing in at 19-ounces (538-grams) the Grateful Dead x ENO DoubleNest Print Hammock ($84.95) can support up to 400 pounds and is compatible with all ENO hammock straps, stands, bug nets, rain tarps, and insulation systems. The special-edition Grateful Dead Hammock Collection can be found online and at select specialty outdoor retailers across the country.
About ENO
Founded in 1999 and based in Asheville, N.C., Eagles Nest Outfitters (ENO) is the leader in creating high-quality hammocks and portable relaxation gear that inspires people to explore, connect and relax outside. ENO distributes its products online, at specialty outdoor retailers across the nation, and in over 13 countries. As a bluesign® System Partner, ENO is proud to be committed to the journey of building more sustainable and responsibly made products, and to partner with an exemplary network of nonprofit organizations as a 1% for the Planet member. For more information, visit enonation.com.
About the Grateful Dead
The Grateful Dead is a social and musical phenomenon that grew into a genuine American treasure. In 1965, an entire generation was linked together by common ideals, gathering by the hundreds and thousands. This movement created a seamless connection between the band and its fans. As the band toured, Dead Heads would follow. Not because it was a part of popular culture, but because it is a true counterculture that exists to this very day - one that earnestly believes in the value of its beliefs. By 1995, the Grateful Dead had attracted the most concert goers in the history of the music business, and today remain one of the all-time leaders in concert ticket sales. Eventually, the caravan evolved into a community with various artists, craftsmen and entrepreneurs supplying a growing demand for merchandise that connected them to the music. Today, the connection is as strong as ever. The band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame in 1994 and received a Grammy® Lifetime Achievement Award in 2007. Their final tally of 2,318 total concerts remains a world record. The Grateful Dead recently celebrated their 51st top 40 album on the Billboard chart, a feat no other group has achieved.
