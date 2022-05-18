Dynamic Media Services’ dynamic renaissance

Dynamic Media Services, an R&B trio from Winston-Salem is experiencing their own dynamic renaissance with the release of “DMS presents: Rise of the Next Afro Future Renaissance” and an upcoming musical in the works.
Composed of college chums and jazz heads, Forrest McFeeters, Darrelle Kennedy, and Kenny Harris, the Dynamic Media Services EP celebrates a formal, musical, reconnection of friends that never really stopped making music in the first place. “It might be interesting to mention that we have always called our sound ‘the Groove,’” they noted of their genre as a group — one that traces itself back to the jazz band classrooms at Winston-Salem State University in 1987.
Aiming for a unique, authentic sound, and pulling from a large pool of influences, their three-decade musical journey and friendship bridge the years and families raised. Their formal reconnection and release embodies reignition and renaissance — having taken their career “into their own hands,” the five-song debut EP is 30 years in the making.
Musical production has remained central from the start, beginning way back with their first group, Art of Progression Productions (aka Art Pro) that ran through the late-80s into the early-90s. Bridging the years between, “we took time and did individual life things in the mid-90s-early 2000s, such as building families and continuing education,” they noted, as a group. “We’ve always been thinking about the music, though.”
Combining jazz, R&B, and hip-hop with pop stylings, the EP is intended as a first course amongst a “feast for the ears.” One which turns toward the rise of “the Afro Future Renaissance,” encompassing a “new appreciation for authentic art, R&B, Soul, Hip Hop, House music and more,” they explained. “Creators, poets, artists, dancers and producers will rally around a new energy. Lovers of funky, live music, will ingest the intelligent heartfelt throb of the groove and once again arise to dominate the culture!”
Taking a multi-faceted approach — DMS has primed themselves to deliver a full production package, noted in the “#FromStart2Finish” process embodied in their work. Composition beyond a basic music group, they’re eager to offer services to “other artists who need their expertise in composition, lyrics, or production,” as well as offer work for television and movie scores.
Within their group, DMS reflects on their development since their younger days in Art Pro. “It still feels the same after all these years,” they said, turning to their particular roles in the arrangement. “Kenny brings all kinds of ideas musically, which then go to Forrest who listens to determine if they’re workable for their sound,” they explained. “Forrest takes those ideas and develops lyrics that fit the feel of the song. Darrelle then comes in with embellishments and arrangements that create a fully developed song.”
Considering the writing and production of their debut EP, ”some of the strongest we’ve done,” they reflect on ways that strength has been built over the years. Describing themselves as “bold and soulful,” the heavy-production focus rests within McFeeters, who grew up in the Bronx during the disco days and dawn of hip-hop. Harris, meanwhile, brings a love of Weather Report and Earth, Wind, and Fire; and Kennedy delivers tastes of double-bass inspired by the Doobie Brothers, Jimi Hendrix and James Brown. All three stand amongst a generation attuned to Casey Kasem’s Top 40 pop influences, which roll these aspects into their sound.
“We think that our music, especially Forrest’s lyrics, contain an element of storytelling, so we thought they would work to tell a larger story,” they said, referring to their latest project: “Storyville: A BlueBook Chronicle,” a period musical currently underway. “It’s set in early 1900s New Orleans with music from the late 1900s,” they noted, tracing the idea itself back to 1998, “but it wasn’t until after Hamilton exploded that we thought the theater was ready for new sounds.” Collaborative efforts extend to fellow WSSU alumnus, Dr. Bobbie Lynch, who authored the accompanying book. “We brainstormed a basic plot, chose the songs we thought fit that storyline and then sent her the plot ideas and lyrics.”
“The book is complete, and the score is nearly complete. We’re in the process of getting financial backing for production and choosing the right director,” they added, inviting interested parties to get in touch to help launch a debut in 2023. “We’d love to bring it home to Winston-Salem.”
As for music, “DMS presents: Rise of the Next Afro Future Renaissance” from Dynamic Media Services is out now.
