Dylan Innes’ “Taste the Tide” flows down the mountain

Dylan Innes makes a mountain-to-sea connection with his latest album, “Taste the Tide,” a nine-song acoustic-oriented sophomore release recorded at ElectroMagnetic Radiation Recorders in Winston-Salem.
“Doug Williams was an obvious choice, because of his experience recording some really major acoustic projects,” Innes said of the Triad studio where Williams has worked with the likes of the Avett Brothers, Mipso, and David Mayfield; as well as Triad artists including Abigail Dowd, Wurlitzer Prize, and the bo-stevens.
“He’s got a lot of really cool vintage gear, and his studio had a nice relaxed feeling to it,” Innes continued, praising the general vibe and vintage gear of the studio that’s built within an old, renovated house. “We recorded the entire project in about eight hours,” he explained of his tight budget and single-day session. “I practiced consistently for a month, including the bass and electric guitar overdubs, so that I’d be prepared to just knock it out.”
Innes’ experience as a multi-instrumentalist came early, albeit begrudgingly. “I took the typical piano lessons when I was five or six, and I hated it,” he said, turning to how a middle-school interest in theater led him to learn guitar for a role in Grease. “I found a Gretsch acoustic for $20 at a yard sale,” he recalled, “and my parents said if I learned to play it, they’d buy me an electric one.”
From there came a move to the mountains, where Innes joined bands 80 Unlacey and Unduke. “I got started just playing house shows around Asheville,” he explained of how he ultimately moved to Boone, where he’s currently enrolled in the Music Production and Recording Program at Appalachian State.
As a solo artist, “Taste the Tide” follows Innes’ 2020 debut release, “Unglued,” which explored the dichotomy of “coming unglued,” relative to both breakdowns and breakthroughs. “Coming Unglued has two meanings,” he explained, “the first means coming apart mentally and feeling like things are breaking down. The second means coming unstuck in life and moving forward.”
In contrast, his latest work looks back on simpler times. “Tasting the tide is a metaphor for allowing yourself to actually feel things. As we grow older, the water seems to rise and rise until we can’t breathe,” he said, expanding on his thematic metaphor. “I’m not saying breathe in water but let yourself feel.”
For Innes, those feelings embody days “from back when I would just sing and play guitar for fun, without worrying about the outcome,” he said, reinforcing an aim for simplicity inspired by Kentucky bluegrass songwriter Tyler Childers. “He’s so connected with his acoustic guitar, and I wanted to try and capture a similar energy,” Innes explained. “It helped me realize that simple instrumentation can sometimes convey the meaning of the song even more deeply. Whereas before, I definitely had a tendency to overproduce stuff.”
While there’s barely a splash of bluegrass on the album, Innes’ preference for production and noted influences from older country artists and acts like Jason Molina come through. “I was actually listening to stuff like Johnny Cash,” he said of artists helping steer his songwriting toward a more simple life.
It’s a concept highlighted in the album-opener, “Lose or Gain,” written just a few days before recording. “It’s about just being grateful for where you are while reflecting on past mistakes,” Innes explained, calling the track “probably my most wholesome song.” A “Parrot Headed” brand of self-reflection peppers the album, which includes a cover of Jimmy Buffett’s “A Pirate Looks At Forty” (his dad’s favorite song) as the last track.
“Taste the Tide” hinges between the mountains and sea, not unlike the Triad, where Innes’ played his last live performance—a year ago (with 80 Unlacey) at New York Pizza in Greensboro. While he misses the stage, he’s not in a huge rush to return. “It took me a long time to admit,” he said, “but I like writing and recording much more than I do playing shows.”
With that, a shift in his songwriting is already underway. “I went simple on the previous album, so I want to go for a huge sound on my next release,” Innes explained, noting an intended big-band approach—including a full-string and brass section—for upcoming work.
But first, “I’m going to take a little time off to clear my head,” he added. “I really want to buy a scooter, take some time off of creative projects and just be a human being. That sounds great.”
“Taste the Tide” by Dylan Innes is available now over streaming platforms.
