GREENSBORO, NC (July 13, 2021) — Composer, singer, author, actor, and activist, Sting is one of the world's most renowned and distinctive artists. Not surprising, the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra’s (GSO) fall 2021 performance with Sting has received overwhelming attention and due to high demand, the GSO is excited to announce a second concert date has been added in November!
In addition to the previously announced concert Sat., Nov. 20, 2021 at 8:00 pm, Sting will also perform with the GSO Sun., Nov. 21, 2021 at 7:00 pm. Both concerts are at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets go on sale to the public Fri., July 30, 2021 at 10:00 am
Throughout his illustrious career, Sting has received 17 Grammy Awards, a Golden Globe, an Emmy, four Oscar nominations, a TONY nomination and has sold 100 million albums from his combined work with The Police and as a solo artist. He has appeared in more than 15 films and authored two books, including The New York Times best-selling memoir, Broken Music.
In 2010, Sting embarked on the Symphonicity Tour in support of his album Symphonicities, which featured his greatest hits reimagined for symphonic arrangement. Accompanied by the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, the Symphonicity Tour, lauded as a “fantastic musical experience,” visited 114 cities in 38 countries around the world over the course of 14 months.
Sting, a member of both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the Songwriters Hall of Fame, last performed in Greensboro in May 2001 for an incredible show at the Greensboro Coliseum. Don’t miss this exceptional artist’s return to the Gate City now alongside your Greensboro Symphony Orchestra!
Who: Greensboro Symphony Orchestra, Chelsea Tipton, conducto
What: Sting
When: Sat., Nov.20, 2021 at 8:00 pm - Sun., Nov. 21, 2021 at 7:00 pm
Where: Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, 300 N. Elm St, Greensboro, NC 27401
Tickets: Tickets go on sale on July 30, 2021 at 10:00 am at greensborosymphony.org / TangerCenter.com / ticketmaster.com /
GSO Box Office: 336-335-5456 x224
About the Greensboro Symphony:
Founded in 1959, the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra strives to enrich the cultural life of Greensboro and surrounding areas with the highest quality music and music education programs. This nonprofit organization impacts tens of thousands of lives annually by presenting concerts, special events, and targeted educational opportunities for students in four North Carolina counties - one of the largest suites of music education programs among Southeastern orchestras.
