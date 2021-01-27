Drifting with the Dune Sea

The Dune Sea is drifting through genres, defining themselves as artists and producers, pushing ahead in the wake of their fifth full-length release, “Living Daydreams,” out now via streaming platforms.
Eyeing an expansion into electronica, the Greensboro-based quartet continues its development, blending psychedelic lo-fi alternative elements with notes of blues and funk in a persistent departure from their origins as a duo.
“We’d mostly do covers of songs by our favorite bands at the time, like Red Hot Chili Peppers and Rage Against the Machine,” vocalist, guitarist, and songwriter, Spencer Underwood, recalled of the early days with guitarist Jake Kremer. “In 2018, I started singing more and got pretty focused on songwriting, so we put our skills together and started recording as a duo.”
Aiden Foley soon joined on bass, followed by Pierce Felt on keys. While the group doesn’t have a fixed drummer, they get by with a little help from their friends—Wolfgang Willard and Julian Creech-Pritchett—who fill-in during shows and in the studio. The group sees this dynamic as a way of keeping songs unique, translating the various genres they encompass.
It’s a thought process that goes beyond instrumentation. “The fact that we didn’t all join at the same time helps us to figure out our respective roles as members,” Foley explained of their fluidity, to which he lends elements of production and graphic design. Meanwhile, Kremer takes on managerial aspects, and Underwood’s songwriting works to tell their story.
“I’ve always tried to focus on the visual representation of our band. For me, it is just as important as the music itself,” Foley added, listing Bon Iver’s “22, A Million” as an example. “I dream of having the opportunity to extend our creation into a physical object you can look at and experience.”
Visually, the Dune Sea rides with a skeleton cowboy—based on a doodle Underwood drew years ago. “We all say ‘howdy’ a lot,” he noted, “so, we’re basically a cowboy role play band.” For Kremer, it’s not exactly role-play. “I’ve always considered myself a cowboy, of sorts,” he said, “so that really fits the vibe I look to create.”
With their lineup intact and aesthetic in place, the Dune Sea drifts through the plains of the genre—like cowboys—across the dusty pop culture planet from where they take their name.
“I’ve always had a love for music of all kinds,” Kremer noted of the ways his various musical obsessions translate into the variety of sounds the Dune Sea explores—which generally range the likes of Tame Impala, Arctic Monkeys, Cage the Elephant, and King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard.
“We’re all very open-minded music listeners,” Underwood echoed. “We take songs in whatever direction we think would be interesting and go from there. It keeps our writing process fun and spontaneous,” he added, noting the layered vocals and lush harmonies from Julian Casablancas (of The Strokes) have primarily shaped his singing.
“We’ve always tried to combine ideas from a variety of different genres,” he continued, contrasting vibes between classic rock stylings of their songs like “Ride the Wave” versus the “slow burn electronic” pace employed in “Psychosomatic” (which was loosely inspired by Kanye West.) “We kinda go all over the place stylistically,” he said.
Nodding to Daft Punk and Haywyre, the Dune Sea intends to tread into more electronic waters for their next EP—a shift likely steered by Foley. “I feel a strong connection to electronic music,” Foley said, explaining the impact of seeing Skrillex use “nothing more than a laptop and headphones” piqued his interest in making music as a kid.
An appreciation for electronica, and the gear involved, yields more than influence, as the group utilizes DIY digital home studios for their releases. “We’re able to combine our ideas without having to pay for studio time or even be in the same location,” Foley said, boasting the benefits of their in-house process.
Kremer likewise praised the DIY element of their work. “Sometimes not having the best acoustic environment gives a certain texture to the songs that define our sound,” he said of the process that’s already churned-out five full-length releases in their short history—with an upcoming split with Sweet Dream on the way.
As for their next LP, Kremer intends for it to sound unlike any other. ”I want all the songs to sound like they belong together but at the same time be drastically different,“ he explained, noting the full-length will come after their electronic-based EP (currently in the works) and the folk-based EP they intend to follow.
For now, the Dune Sea drifts along to “Living Daydreams,” available now, via streaming platforms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.