Drag for Pride: Underground Presents features special edition

Calling all freaks! Underground Presents brings its original cast together for a special Pride edition of the “Freaky Friday” drag and variety show, on June 17 at Monstercade in Winston-Salem.
Aiming to “put on the freakiest Pride event Winston-Salem has ever seen!” organizers look to expand boundaries and raise funds for worthy causes — with door proceeds from the evening going to the 5th Ave Alliance’s LGB-Transgender Stability Assistance Project.
Underground Presents, a traveling troupe of performers based out of Greenville, maintain strong ties to the Triad through their “Freaky Friday” monthly series; with founders Hysteria Cole and Ellis D (a drag mother-and-son duo) pushing the needle of entertainment while pushing inclusivity throughout the queer and performer communities.
“We open the doors of all forms of drag and queer art including, drag kings, burlesque, and non-binary performers who more often don’t get enough spotlight,” said Ellis D., a drag king with the charming wiles of a “sleazy goblin boyfriend.” But it’s a sweet sort of sleaze. “We want to make something truly special,” they added, turning to the Monstercade show, one of four charity shows the troupe is hosting this month.
“The Underground Presents family is filled with Pride this season,” they continued. “June is a time we especially like to give back to the community.” Purposed to “make sure queer money gets back in the hands of queer people, to help people in the queer community,” Ellis D.’s pride extends to the cast, and “everyone who has been a part of this experience.”
The cast itself includes: fellow drag kings, Roy Fahrenheit and Star Sirius; drag queens Crystal Violet Van Dank (a “drag super monster”), Persephone 5000 (a self-proclaimed “TS stripper hoe”) and burlesque artist, Mona Loverly. Hysteria Cole and Andy Drodge will serve as hosts for the evening.
Fahrenheit (a Triad-based king) sees Drodge as her drag father, adding a family special element amongst the freaks and sleaze of the evening. By day, Fahrenheit is better known as former YES! Weekly editor, Katie Murawski, who credits Drodge and the Underground family for instilling confidence and a sense of belonging.
As Roy Fahrenheit, Murawski melds a love of camp and rhinestones into a mustached sleazebag persona. With a backstory as a valet in the 1980s, Fahrenheit relished “joy rides in rich people’s cars while lip-synching to Queen.” A fateful drag above 88MPH in a 1981 DeLorean shot him into the future of 2019; where he stayed to serve the freaks. And has been serving a glittered brand of “boylesque” ever since.
Inspired by a “plethora” of pop culture — from Elton John to “the Wedding Singer,” to the Sultan of Sleaze himself, Mr. John Waters — Murawski’s act leans heavily on the 1980s for more than character development and Back to the Future references. “It was the time of excess and the Reagan-era really reinvigorated the queer rights movement because that administration was actively killing our community and acting like it was divine intervention,” she explained. “The energy of the music at the time, coupled with the political climate is just really inspiring. Especially coming out of the Trump era. It’s almost like time is repeating itself.”
Channeling that inspiration to build herself and the community, Murawski embraces her own vulnerability while projecting experiences engrained throughout the patriarchy. “Seeing myself transformed into this sexy, yet silly, macho persona gave me hella confidence,” she said. “As a feminine-presenting woman, I’ve always been told to not take up space, to be meek and polite — sweet. But when I saw Roy in the mirror for the first time, all of that shit went out the window.”
“Being Roy not only encouraged me to take up that space I am denied as Katie, just like ALL white cis men do, it also helped me cope with that annoyance and frustration of noticing all the blatant sexism and misogyny, and allows me to poke fun at it, to show the absurdity of it all.”
High Point dancer, Mona Loverly, agreed. “Without Underground Presents or the Freaky Friday group, I wouldn’t have enough courage to start hosting shows,” she explained. “While I’ve been in the burlesque scene for nearly 15 years, I’d never hosted until I started working with them.”
The pair is excited to exude that confidence on stage to support the 5th Ave. Alliance, a local non-profit operated by trans performer Flex Jonez, that offers financial stability, resources and services to members of the transgender communities across the Carolinas.
As one of four charity shows Underground Presents will host for Pride, Murawski is proud of her cohorts for working to push inclusivity and freaky good vibes help, while pushing out negative aspects that continue to permeate the drag community. “It all just boils down to how misogyny, racism and transphobia still reign,” she said, alluding to pervasive elements existing even in queer spaces.
“Drag kings, hyper queens, and trans performers are devalued and looked at as less than,” she continued, relaying the booking preferences given to cis male drag queens. “We don’t get invited or paid to perform at so many major drag shows, and the folks that book those shows only showcase a certain type of queen that narrow minds deem acceptable.”
“And spoiler alert,” she added, “they all look the same.”
Drawing on words from her “drag idol,” Tenderoni (a Chicago king who won the 2021 “Drag Queen of the Year Pageant”): “Drag is a buffet. I don’t need to be the main course — I just want to be included.”
Praising the NC drag king and alt drag communities, Murawski points to “comrades” Eryn Hillburn, Ciara Kelley and The Artist Bloc in Greensboro; Carolina Creepshow and DKO Entertainment in Charlotte; and Ruby Deluxe’s Lilith Flair in Raleigh. “They’re all actually doing the work to make drag more inclusive and showcasing all different kinds of talent,” she said. “It’s what Underground Presents and Freaky Friday strive to do.”
Pushing the needle through the year, Underground Presents has a full “Freaky” forecast for 2022; with monthly Triad shows, every second Friday, at Monstercade in Winston-Salem. The June edition, a Pride special benefitting the 5th Ave. Alliance goes down on June 17. Fahrenheit and Loverly will also be at Etc.GSO for a drag show on June 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.