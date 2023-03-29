DP Demarco Plays presents HER LIES, HIS SECRETS the award-winning stage production
(March 29th, 2023) Greensboro, NC – DP Demarco Plays will present the award-winning hit stage production, HER LIES, HIS SECRETS, at Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts on Saturday, June 24th, 2023. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 31 at 10 a.m. at TangerCenter.com.
The performance will feature Pooch Hall from the television series Ray Donovan and The Game; Drew Sidora from the Real Housewives of Atlanta, Jeremy Meeks from True to the Game 2 & 3 and Dutch; Trae Ireland from award-winning sitcom Moesha and film; Coach Carter; Jamal Woolard from Notorious (as Biggie), and Dorien Wilson from The Parkers, Toccara Jones from America’s Next Top Model, Karlie Redd from Love & Hip Hop Atlanta and the Emmy Award Winner PTosha Storey from Tyler Perry’s The Oval and the Young & Restless.
DP Demarco Plays is proud to bring HER LIES, HIS SECRETS, to the Steven Tanger Center for Performing Arts for the first time. HER LIES, HIS SECRETS will include a Celebrity Meet & Greet after the event and VIP floor seating for ticket holders. Tickets for HER LIES, HIS SECRETS can be purchased at ticketmaster.com and demarcoplays.com. Tickets for the Celebrity Meet & Greet can be purchased at demarcoplays.com. Tickets are $150 for VIP front-row seating, $94 for floor seating, $65 for the main floor and mezzanine seating, and $55 for balcony seating. Guest can grab their Celebrity Meet & Greet pass at demarcoplays.com. The Celebrity Meet & Greet will occur from 10 pm to 11:00 pm. The show starts at 8:00 pm. Her Lies, His Secrets had me on a roller coaster of emotions throughout the play, with so many twists and turns and plenty of shocking moments. It was a fantastic production, and I cannot wait to see it again!” (Jacquie Murrell – Guest)
Synopsis: Witness the journey of a married couple as they stand at the crossroads in their marriage. Their marriage is being attacked from both ends by voids between a husband and wife. Outsiders from Mr. & Mrs. Pierre's lives will unravel the secrets of their harsh reality, and their truths can no longer hide them. The whispers spoken in secret to their lovers will ultimately shame them when brought into the light.
About: DP Demarco Plays was founded in 2004. Since then, DP Demarco has written and produced seven productions with over 200 showings on the stage for the masses to enjoy. DP Demarco Plays has sold out numerous showings of the HER LIES, HIS SECRETS stage production, with each venue seating more than the previous, and always includes a stellar performance, exquisite cuisine, and pre-and post-production activities. Due to the continued success of this hit-stage production, celebrities continue to join to be part. Some of the previous cast members include Brian White of ABC’s Scandal, Stomp the Yard, Bronx Siu, and Ray Donovan; Claudia Jordan of Real Housewives of Atlanta, Deal or No Deal, and The Price is Right; and Bernadette Stanis of Good Times.
