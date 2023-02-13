“Because of our welcoming community and top-notch infrastructure, Greensboro remains a top destination for collegiate athletics in the southeast,” says Zack Matheny, President and CEO of DGI. “I look forward to welcoming visitors and fans to Downtown Greensboro in March and showing them our amazing community we call home.”
The opening act will be Muddy Creek Revival, covering the best in New Country, Classic Country, Southern Rock and Blues. In addition to live music, concert-goers will enjoy food and drinks from area Downtown Greensboro businesses, including One Thirteen and Stumble Stilskins. Food Trucks will also be on hand.
The Breakfast Club® is the longest running, most recognized ’80’s tribute band in the United States. The members of The Breakfast Club® have shared the stage with numerous music legends including Whitesnake, The Romantics, Poison, Drivin’n’Cryin’, Hootie and The Blowfish, White Lion, The Smithereens, Edwin McCain, and many others.
The concert will take place from 1:00-5:00 p.m. on Greene Street, in front of One Thirteen Brewhouse + Rooftop Bar in Downtown Greensboro. Admission is free.
This concert will precede the Tournament Town Block Party featuring Michael Ray on Saturday, March 18.
