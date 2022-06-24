Dori Freeman and Winston-Salem Symphony

String Quintet play July 21 at The Ramkat
Americana folk blends with classical strings in this Symphony Unbound concert
(WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.) – The Winston-Salem Symphony and Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation are presenting a collaboration with the next installment of the Symphony Unbound concert series, featuring Galax musician Dori Freeman and a string quintet at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, July 21, at The Ramkat.
Freeman is about as bona fide as an Appalachian artist can be: she was raised among a family of musicians in the mountains of Southwest Virginia. With her soaring alto and singular style, the singer-songwriter has cemented an inimitable signature sound within a wide variety of styles.
In her fourth studio album and most recent release, Ten Thousand Roses, storm clouds, wildflowers, and spiders show up as motifs throughout the record, which examines everything from being deeply in love to realizing that you don’t need another person to complete you.
In this Symphony Unbound performance, a string quintet from the Winston-Salem Symphony collaborates with Freeman. The evening will begin with a set by the quintet, followed by a set with Freeman, and finishing with all the musicians playing together. This concert is the second presentation of Freeman’s songs accompanied by a string quintet.
The premier performance of this collaboration took place in June at the Blue Ridge Music Center.
“We are thrilled to help present this concert in Winston-Salem, giving more people an opportunity to see, hear, and enjoy this unique pairing of Freeman’s songs with a classical string quintet,” said Richard Emmett, Program Director of the Blue Ridge Music Center.
Tickets are $30 with a variety of seating options. Advance tickets are available online at BlueRidgeMusicCenter.org.
Symphony Unbound with Dori Freeman and the Winston-Salem Symphony String Quintet
When: 7:30 p.m., Thursday, July 21. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Where: The Ramkat, 170 W. 9th St., Winston-Salem
Tickets: $20-$30, BlueRidgeMusicCenter.org or (866) 308-2773, ext. 212.
About the Blue Ridge Music Center
The Blue Ridge Music Center, located at milepost 213 on the Blue Ridge Parkway, near Galax, Virginia, celebrates the music and musicians of the mountains. The Music Center is a National Park Service facility on the Blue Ridge Parkway and a venue partner of The Crooked Road, Virginia's Heritage Music Trail and Blue Ridge Music Trails of North Carolina. The Blue Ridge Parkway/National Park Service maintains and operates the facility, and staffs the Music Center Visitor/Interpretive Center. The programs are managed, coordinated, promoted, and produced by the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation, a nonprofit partner organization. For more information, visit BlueRidgeMusicCenter.org.
About the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation
Celebrating its 25th anniversary, the Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation has supported musical programming at the Blue Ridge Music Center to help preserve the cultural heritage of the mountains. The Foundation is the nonprofit fundraising partner, 501(c)(3), of the Blue Ridge Parkway. For more information, visit BRPFoundation.org.
