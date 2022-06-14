Documentary Concert Film of The Vagabond Saints’ Society’s Rolling Stones Tribute to Screen in One-Night-Only Event at The Ramkat
“Spill It All Over the Stage” showcases the VSS’s return to live performance
Winston-Salem, NC - The inaugural Summer Shindihg concert series at the Ramkat on June 18, 2021 was kicked off with a concert by the Vagabond Saints’ Society, and was filmed by local filmmaker Carissa Joines. The resulting documentary film “Spill It All Over the Stage” will now be presented in a one-night-only screening at the Ramkat on June 23, 2022. The film takes viewers on stage with VSS for their now legendary return to live performance with their Tribute to the Rolling Stones which was performed in an outdoor concert held in the Ramkat parking lot last year just as Covid restrictions were beginning to lift. In that context the performance became more than just another VSS show. It became an outpouring of joy and emotion as the Winston-Salem music community came together for the first time in almost two years and played songs that everyone knows by heart.
“We knew we had a difficult mandate. This would be the first large-scale live music experience for both musicians and audience following a year of isolation, said Doug Davis of VSS. “We needed something big enough and joyful enough to contain the flood of emotions that would inevitably accompany the experience.”
The 90 minute concert film features the core VSS band - Doug Davis, Jerry Chapman, Randall Johnson, and Aaron Burkey as well as a special appearance by Les Slate on drums. The band was joined on stage by the High Point Horns - Rob Yingling, Laurie Alley, Chris Henry - as well as backup singers Stephanie Barclay, Karon McKinney, and Steven Jones. Songs included Mike Wesolowski on harmonica, Terry VunCannon on lap steel, and Lee Terry on acoustic guitar. A dozen artists from acts that ran the genre spectrum from the jazz of Karon Click and the Hotlicks and the Alt-Country of Crenshaw Pentecostal showcased their vocal and musical talents. The film contains 13 performances from singers including Jeffrey Dean Foster, Sam Foster, Chuck Dale Smith, and Jill Martin-Byers.
While she has been producing and co-directing projects including “Life in The Sacrifice Zone” (2021) as well as numerous music videos for local Winston-Salem bands and solo artists, this film is Carissa Joines’ solo directorial debut. “Filming a live performance with a four-camera set up was a daunting first project as a director,” said Joines, “but the performers were great to work with and my crew was fantastic and really captured the essence of what it is like to be on stage with the Vagabond Saints’ Society as they perform.”
“Carissa and her team were more interested in capturing the experience onstage - the chaos, the color, the blur, the excitement, the intimate details that would let a viewer understand what it was like to be onstage.” stated Doug Davis. “I believe that they managed this goal very effectively, but I also think that they undersold what they themselves brought to the table. Like an Impressionist painting, this film did in fact capture the spirit and vibe and intensity that we musicians felt, but I think that they were wrong when they claimed that the film would show what we actually saw. What they’ve managed to capture through their artistry is an entirely heightened and sculpted view of the live music experience. This film does not capture what I saw that evening - it captures what I WANTED to see, and what I will now forever see in my mind’s eye.“
The film was edited by Chad Nance, who along with Joines has been a part of video production for the VSS on two other projects - they created four videos to accompany the 2016 performance of the Band’s “The Last Waltz” and then created a film that screened live throughout the 2019 performance of Pink Floyd’s “The Wall”.
The film was created with assistance from Gregory Silva, who is a regular supporter of the local music scene and often films live performances for local musicians. In addition to providing the camera gear, Silva was a camera operator for the film along with Joines, Nance and Joshua Campbell. Sound design for the film was completed by Doug Davis of Flytrap Music Production.
The one-night-only, free screening of the film will take place at the Ramkat on Thursday, June 23, 2022 at 7:30pm. The screening is being presented courtesy of the Ramkat, Special Event Services and Joines’ production company Calico Bonnet Productions, which she runs with her partner Chad Nance.
###
About Calico Bonnet Productions
Calico Bonnet Productions is a film production company owned by Carissa Joines and Chad Nance. A full service production company, CBP provides video services from concept through editing. Nance and Joines created multiple short documentaries through their previous company Camel City Dispatch, and have completed a documentary feature “Life in the Sacrifice Zone” under the banner of Soul Ash Pictures. They are currently in post production with a documentary series examining addiction and generational trauma in small town North Carolina. Additionally, CBP creates music videos, promotional videos for bands, long-form content for nonprofits and businesses, and commercials.
About the Vagabond Saints’ Society
The Vagabond Saints’ Society is a loose collective of Triad-area musicians that gathers semi-regularly to pay tribute to the great – and sometimes the not-so-great – artists of the pop-music era. Since 2003, the VSS has performed over 50 musical toasts to a wide range of subjects – sometimes classic albums, sometimes an artist’s greatest hits, and sometimes a particular genre or concept. Past shows have paid tribute to the Beatles’ “Abbey Road” and “Rubber Soul,” Fleetwood Mac, Nick Cave, Spinal Tap, Boston, Tom Petty, R.E.M., The Hoodoo Gurus, John Lennon, Van Morrison, the early ’90’s “Madchester” dance rock scene, the “AM Gold” lite-rock of the mid-70’s, Woodstock, CCR, Joe Jackson, Game Theory, and Elton John.
About the Ramkat
The Ramkat is a two-level, 11,670- square-foot, 1,000-person-capacity live music venue, handicap-accessible, and serviced by three bars serving a wide variety of beer, wine, spirits and non-alcoholic beverages. The Ramkat is located at 107 W 9th Street in downtown Winston-Salem.
