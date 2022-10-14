Dirty Logic- Asheville Steely Dan Tribute performs GAUCHO
On Fri., Nov.17 at 8 PM, Dirty Logic – Asheville Steely Dan tribute will be performing the 1980 album GAUCHO in its entirety at the Ramkat, located at 170 W 9th St, in Winston-Salem.
Dirty Logic (A Steely Dan Tribute band) will be performing Steely Dan's groundbreaking 1980 album Gaucho, featuring some of the bands most iconic songs, as well a number of the bands beloved greatest hits for this special evening of music. Join us for an amazing evening of Steely Dan’s music, performed by some of Asheville’s finest and most celebrated musicians.
Featuring some of Asheville’s best musicians, Dirty Logic works hard to create a show that both honors the exceptional music of Steely Dan and showcases the incredible skill and unique musical voice of each of the band's members.
This 11-piece powerhouse delivers the experience that true Steely Dan fans recognize as authentic passion for the music, skillfully and joyfully recreated. The collective shares the idea that: "playing this music the way that it should be played" means bringing together musicians who are masterful in their craft, who also share a deep love and sense of reverence for the music and musicians of Steely Dan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.