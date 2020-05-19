WINSTON SALEM, NC: Spring Theatre created the Digital Performance Project—a fully-online, socially-distanced performance series as a way to fuel the creative spirit of the entire Triad and beyond during COVID-19. The Project has evolved to produce a full-length, socially distanced feature film which includes over 100 performers, voiceover artists, musicians, editors, graphic artists, and more. The film has been written and directed by Erinn Dearth, Executive Director, and Dan Beckmann, Artistic Director, who will be holding a live Ask Me Anything (AMA) On Friday, May 22, 2020 at 8pm EDT, on Spring Theatre’s Facebook page.
When stage actor, playwright, director, and casting director Carl J Grasso from Greensboro, NC was asked was what was his favorite part of working on the Digital Performance Project he shared: “I love working with Erinn Dearth and that other guy, Dan Beckmann. When I just say ‘hello’ to them, it appears that they enjoy talking to me so much—it's as if they have been shot out of a cannon and are doing somersaults in the air. They both have this amazing ambition and fortitude that I haven't seen in two individuals in a while. When they are working together, I feel sunshine and happiness. That really makes me happy. This project is making me happy.”
Carl became interested in performing at a young age. He commented, “Ever since I was young, I loved making people laugh and feel better, I loved that kind of attention. When I first entered college, I had a part-time job as an usher for a student theater. During the production of the musical Falsettos, I remember being transfixed with the stage and just thinking I either want to be on that stage or to control that stage.”
When asked about his current ambitions, Carl stated: “My goal is to become a leading man in a romantic comedy.” He added. “My whole training in performance is to ‘make it look real.’ Whatever you are playing, it's your job to tell the story to the audience.”
When Carl was asked why he chose to become involved with Spring Theatre he said: “In the past month, as the world was bounced into the Twilight Zone, paths crossed and overlapped with people that shouldn’t be in the same room together. That’s what happened with me and Spring Theatre. Originally it was a cold casting, and somebody forwarded the audition information to me. I just routinely applied not thinking I would hear back from anybody. Then, I realized that they were a musical theatre company and thought I wasted my time. Until Erinn Dearth told me what the intentions were for the project. My genetic code is laced with the “Adventure” gene: I can’t help but go down a dark tunnel with an Indiana Jones torch. This project is another adventure, and so far I’m dodging the big boulders.”
Join Spring Theatre for these upcoming Lock-In events:
Friday, May 22, 2020 at 8pm EDT—There will be a live Ask Me Anything (AMA) with Lock-In Screenwriters & Directors Erinn Dearth and Dan Beckmann on the theatre’s Facebook page (@springtheatreorg).
Friday, May 29, 2020 at 8pm EDT—Lock-In will be released in its entirety for a live premiere event on the Spring Theatre YouTube page.
A youth-inspired theatre founded in 2011, Spring Theatre exists to empower and challenge the community to experience the energy, emotion, and adventure that springs from extraordinary theatre. Spring Theatre helps established and aspiring theatre artists reach their full artistic potential through mentoring, main stage productions, theatre camps, workshops, and master classes. As a result, Spring Theatre’s youth are confident community members who are prepared for leadership roles including, but not limited to, performing, writing, directing, and staging their own productions. The family of Spring Theatre fuels the creative spirit of the entire Triad and beyond. www.SpringTheatre.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.