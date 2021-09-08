DGI & City Hosting 9.11 Concert to Mark 20th Anniversary
In honor of the 20th Anniversary of the 9/11 tragedy, Downtown Greensboro, Inc (DGI) and the City of Greensboro are hosting an outdoor concert surrounding the 9/11 Memorial in Downtown Greensboro. The concert is an extension of the North Carolina Folk Festival, to be held throughout Downtown Greensboro this weekend.
The concert will be held on Saturday, September 11 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. at the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, and S. Elm Street. Entertainment, provided by the City of Greensboro, will include live music from the Greensboro Fire Department Bagpipers, Jazz Expressions, and local funk favorites, Doby.
During the concert, Guilford County First Responders and their immediate family will be served a free meal, compliments of DGI. First Responders are asked to RSVP for the dinner at https://form.jotform.com/212495668565167.
“This anniversary marks a tragic time in our nation’s past and 20 years later we remain aware of the impact our fire, police and EMS first responders make in our community,” says Zack Matheny, President and CEO of DGI. “I hope this concert and meal reminds them how much we appreciate them all.”
