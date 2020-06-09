Dex Romweber is nothing less than a seminal figure of the American music underground. He pioneered the template for the stripped to-the-essentials guitar/drums duo format that influenced the White Stripes and the Black Keys in the world famous Flat Duo Jets and then again with his late sister Sara Romweber in the Dex Romweber Duo.
The first show in the series is June 21
Now Dex is introducing a new live stream series that will take place the third Sunday of every month live from The Cave, the iconic underground hangout in Chapel Hill, NC. Dex will be playing piano, guitar and singing songs from his solo records, the Dex Romweber Duo, the Flat Duo Jets as well as many classic covers. He will even debut a few songs from his upcoming Bloodshot Records release, Good Thing Goin'. Tickets are only $12 for this 60 minute performance and you can make your payment at PayPal.Me/steelemgmt a Zoom link for the concert will then bememailed to you.
Dex said of the series, "It's great to be able to do this in the era of Covid-19. The Cave is a ]perfect location as i did my periodic Monday night piano shows there. It will be my jazz, country, blues, rockabilly, rock n roll review!......and there's alot of great dark alleys around that nightclub!''
Press Quotes:
"Dex Romweber was and is a huge influence on my music. I owned all of his records as a teenager, and was thrilled at the fact that we were able to play together recently on tour. His attitude towards music is remarkable. And his songwriting, along with his love of classic American music from the south, be it rockabilly, country or R&B, is one of the best kept secrets of the rock n roll underground." - Jack White
"Nobody plays rock `n' roll with as much raw and naked passion as Chapel Hill , NC 's Dexter Romweber ... the godfather of this generation's roots-rock guitar/drum renaissance." - Baltimore City Paper
"The erstwhile Flat Duo Jets frontman shows all you White Stripes and Black Keys fans how it's supposed to be done." - Blurt
"Dex Romweber has got to be the last of the great American singers...[he] is cooler than Elvis" - Rochester City Paper
