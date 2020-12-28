Ticket prices increase on January 1, 2021, with many ticket types in short supply
FLOYD, VA — Across-the-Way Productions, Inc. invites patrons to embark on an ‘Odyssey’ to celebrate FloydFest 21, the latest annual offering of the Southeast’s premier summer outdoor music festival, taking place Wednesday to Sunday, July 21 to 25, 2021, at Milepost 170.5 on the Blue Ridge Parkway in Floyd, Va. Ticket prices for the award-winning FloydFest 21~Odyssey increase on January 1, 2021, with many ticket types now in short supply.
Along with a friendly reminder about ticket prices increasing, Across-the-Way Productions, Inc. also announced three new artists for the evolving lineup — Grammy-nominated soul man Devon Gilfillian; Grammy-nominated outlaw-country-funk singer-songwriter Brent Cobb; and the Appalachian-psychedelic-bluegrass power trio Keller & The Keels.
Earlier this year, Grammy-nominated, N.C. Music Hall of Fame-inducted folk-rock group The Avett Brothers were announced for the five-day, nine-stage, 100-act, award-winning festival; as well as Grammy-winner and country-music rule-breaker Sturgill Simpson; and two-time Grammy-winners and Grand Ole Opry-members Old Crow Medicine Show. Also on the bill are Brooklyn’s funk-outfit Turkuaz, who are teaming up with Jerry Harrison of the Talking Heads and Adrian Belew of King Crimson, to honor one of rock’s most-iconic albums, Talking Heads’ Remain In Light; East Texas’ alt-country renegades Whiskey Myers; Connecticut’s indie-groove all-stars Goose; ‘polyethnic Cajun slamgrass’ masters Leftover Salmon; high-energy jazz-funk-reggae-electronica-grass wizard Keller Williams; and award-winning guitarist Molly Tuttle. Austin, Texas’ Americana, award-winning quintet The Band of Heathens are set to perform, along with psychedelic-soul rocker Nicole Atkins; rock-and-roll rule-breakers Andy Frasco & The U.N.; NPR’s 2019 Slingshot Artist Katie Pruitt; new-grass roots rockers Acoustic Syndicate; old-time groove powerhouse Hogslop String Band; sci-fi fusion trio Consider the Source; psychedelic-soul rockers The Broadcast; 2018 FloydFest On-the-Rise runner-up Travers Brothership; 2016 FloydFest On-the-Rise winner Rebekah Todd & The Odyssey; FloydFest 19~Voyage Home’s On-the-Rise Winner DownTown Abby & The Echoes; and FloydFest 19~Voyage Home’s On-the-Rise Runner-Up Hot Trail Mix (formerly ‘Mason Via & Hot Trail Mix’).
Patrons will also get to experience a special panel discussion during FloydFest 21~Odyssey, where Jerry Harrison of the Talking Heads, Adrian Belew of King Crimson and Dave Brandwein of Turkuaz will sit down with Rolling Stone contributing-writer Garret K. Woodward for a unique conversation about Remain In Light and the culture of rock music.
According to organizers, many more lineup announcements are coming soon, including additional artists originally on the lineup for FloydFest 2020~Vision Quest. The next artist reveal is set for January 2021, with more to follow over the ensuing months.
Tickets for FloydFest 21~Odyssey are on sale now via www.floydfest.com. Click to https://floydfest2021.eventbrite.com for a direct link to tickets. Ticket prices increase soon, on Jan. 1, 2021. Subsequently, ticket prices increase again on April 1, 2021, again on July 1, 2021, and for the final time when gates open for the festival on July 21, 2021, if tickets remain.
Devon Gilfillian
There is deep soul in the music of Devon Gilfillian — but for the talented Nashville-based singer-songwriter and bandleader, that descriptor goes way beyond a mere genre classification. Growing up in Philadelphia on a steady diet of R&B, hip-hop, rock, blues and soul music, Gilfillian gravitated to records that ignited his mind while making his body move. For him, listening to the towering icons of his musician father’s era — Ray Charles, Stevie Wonder, Otis Redding, The Temptations — was just as formative and exciting as discovering the new sounds of his own generation, and the beats and rhymes made by rising rap stars like Wu-Tang Clan, Kanye West, Notorious B.I.G. and Jay-Z inspired him in new ways. He began to recognize a connective thread in the sounds he loved best: from the golden throwbacks sampled by the hip-hop beat makers to the raw, emotional vocal deliveries of the Motown greats, for Gilfillian the key ingredient seemed to be the “soul” — not simply the genre, but the feeling and vibe.
Following his electrifying debut EP in 2016, Gilfillian signed to Capitol Records in 2018, and then hit the road, becoming a memorable artist at FloydFest 18~Wild. In early 2019, Gilfillian traveled to Africa to find healing and inspiration before headlining a tour in Scandinavia and opening for Brothers Osborne on their spring tour.
During COVID-19, Gilfillian redirected his energy to doing what he does best, making music. He re-recorded Marvin Gaye’s iconic album, What’s Going On, releasing it in fall 2020. The project raised funds for low-income communities and communities of color, providing resources and education around the democratic process. In November 2020, Gilfillian released “Freedom,” with indie-rockers, Illiterate Light, and his debut album, Black Hole Rainbow, was nominated for a Grammy. In December 2020, Gilfillian performed his top 5 AAA hit, “The Good Life,” on Jimmy Kimmel Live.
Brent Cobb
Born of the location and musical tradition of rural, south-central Georgia, Brent Cobb’s blend of country-soul and funk are the backdrop for his compelling and deeply Southern lyrics. Cobb is widely respected as one of Nashville’s up-and-coming songwriters and musicians.
For his fourth album, Keep ‘Em on They Toes, Brent Cobb is giving his songs the space they need to speak for themselves, a reflection of his own decision to write about the way he sees the world. At his core, Cobb still writes country songs, so there’s a continuity between Keep ‘Em on They Toes and past projects, such as 2016’s Shine on Rainy Day (a Grammy nominee for Best Americana Album) and 2018’s Providence Canyon. After living in LA and Nashville to develop his music career, Cobb and his family moved back to Georgia recently. “It’s funny because the last two albums were about me growing up in Georgia, and now we’re back here,” Cobb shared. “I’m not writing about missing it anymore, so the songs are coming from within now. It’s not a longing for home; it’s what I think about now that I live down here.”
In Keep ‘Em on They Toes, Cobb captures the mindset of a man who values a simpler time despite living in a modern world. “I would hope that it feels like sitting with an old friend you haven’t seen in a while. There’s nothing like being alone and listening to an album that is quiet and conversational,” Cobb said.
Keller & The Keels
Award-winning flat picker Larry Keel and his rock-solid, in the pocket bass playing wife, Jenny Keel, make up two thirds of the super-fun trio Keller Williams started in 2004, which Williams describes as “Appalachian psychedelic bluegrass.”
“With three albums recorded together, the handful of gigs we play a year turn into acoustic picking parties. We vowed from the beginning that we wouldn’t do it often so that when we did, it would be special, and it is,” Williams said.
New FloydFest merchandise is now available on the online merchandise store, including winter wear and brand-new designs for FloydFest 21’s ‘Odyssey’ theme: https://floydfest.presspressmerch.com/.
As announced in May, each patron who chose to rollover their tickets from FloydFest 2020~Vision Quest to FloydFest 21~Odyssey is automatically entered to win a free upgrade, and Across-the-Way Productions has awarded seven upgrades thus far, with plans to continue rewarding rollover patrons once a month through July 2021.
As always, FloydFest will also include vibrant and varied vendors, quality craft brews and chews, healing arts, workshops and whimsy, camping and children's activities, outdoor adventure, onsite art installations and a final lineup featuring 100 artists performing on nine stages over five days.
FloydFest is located at Milepost 170.5 on the Blue Ridge Parkway in Floyd, Va. Find detailed directions on www.floydfest.com.
Tickets for FloydFest 21~Odyssey are available by clicking to www.floydfest.comor https://floydfest2021.eventbrite.com. For more information, call (888) VA-FESTS or email info@floydfest.com. Stay informed via FloydFest’s newsletter at http://floydfest.com/newsletter/, and find FloydFest on Twitter (twitter.com/floydfest), Instagram (instagram.com/floydfestva) and Facebook (facebook.com/FloydFestVa). Patrons can also opt-in for the FloydFest Text Club by texting “FloydFest” to 36000 on their mobile device.
