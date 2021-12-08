Denim & Diamonds NYE Party is Back! NYE at Centennial Station
After a year away, the High Point Arts Council is excited to once again present their annual Denim & Diamonds New Year’s Eve Party Fri. Dec. 31 from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m. at the Centennial Station Arts Center! To help us get back into the swing of things, HPAC is thrilled to welcome Smitty & The Jumpstarters as the entertainment for the evening. Tickets are $50 per person which includes admission, dinner, a champagne toast, and all the dancing you can handle.
A jumpin’, swingin’ Blues quartet, Smitty & The Jumpstarters are known for playing songs to get your feet moving. The band features upbeat songs that pull styles from West Coast Swing, Chicago Blues, Memphis Rockabilly, and a big dose of Chuck Berry. This style of music was rock-n-roll before it had a name. These music veterans are ready to introduce this style to a whole new group of people. So bring your dancing shoes and join the fun! In addition to the great live music and decorations, dinner will be catered by Plain & Fancy for this event with a complimentary champagne toast at 10:00 p.m. to celebrate an early New Year countdown. The Whistle Stop Bar will also be open with beer, wine, and mixed drinks!
The Centennial Station Arts Center is located at 121 S. Centennial Street in downtown High Point. To purchase tickets on-line, visit www.HighPointArts.org/Events . The ticketing office is open Tuesday - Friday, 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. For more information about the 2021 Denim & Diamonds New Year’s Eve Party, please email programs@highpointarts.org, or contact High Point Arts Council at 336-889-2787 ext. 26.
