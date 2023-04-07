DelFest 2023 Announces Late Night Lineup And Daily Festival Schedule
DelFest returns to Cumberland, MD, on Memorial Day Weekend, May 25-28, 2023; Ticket price increase coming April 10th; Jason Carter & Friends added to lineup
April 6, 2023 - Cumberland, MD - With DelFest 2023 just a few weeks away, festival organizers—including DelFest brainchild and namesake Del McCoury and his extended McCoury family—are finalizing every last detail to make this year’s festival the best one yet. Returning to its longstanding home in Cumberland, Maryland, over Memorial Day Weekend (May 25-28), DelFest has just announced the 2023 late-night lineup and added one more very special act to the bill: Jason Carter & Friends. The longtime Del McCoury Band and Travelin’ McCourys fiddler released his critically acclaimed solo album Lowdown Hoedown late last year and is bringing a swath of new tunes and some familiar faces to the DelFest stage. Additionally, the DelFest daily schedule has been finalized. Of course, Del McCoury band will play their infamous soundcheck set on Wednesday night and full show on Saturday, and headliners Trampled By Turtles and St. Paul & The Broken Bones will play the Grandstage stage on Thursday and Sunday, respectively. Daily schedules can be found here and the late-night lineup can be found below.
In addition to the late-night shows, DelFest is making good use of the Music Hall stage by adding a Friday and Saturday morning bloody mary bar (complete with live music) from 10 am until noon. Taylor Rae and Charm City Junction are scheduled to perform on Friday and Caleb Stine and Justin Trawick & The Common Good will both take the stage on Saturday.
DelFest 4-, 3-, and 2-day passes, along with parking and RV passes, can still be purchased at this link. Early bird ticket prices will increase on April 10th, so fans are encouraged to purchase tickets this weekend. Single day tickets will be available for purchase tomorrow, April 7th, at 11am EST.
DelFest 2023 Late Night Lineup:
Thursday: Keller Williams’ Grateful Grass featuring The Hillbenders
Friday: The Infamous Stringdusters with Kitchen Dwellers
Saturday: The California Honeydrops with Cris Jacobs
Sunday: An evening with The Travelin’ McCourys
As in years past, late-night shows are separately ticketed events, and tickets for each night’s performances are available now at this link.
More About DelFest’s Long Running Home: Located along the Potomac River in the scenic Appalachian Mountains, and personally chosen by Del, the Allegany County Fairgrounds in Cumberland, MD (2.5 hours from Baltimore and D.C.) serves as the ideal location for DelFest. The fairgrounds are conveniently located near four major airports and can be easily reached by rail or road. The city of Cumberland, MD, is a welcoming host offering multiple hotel options, a charming downtown, and great amenities that include biking, fishing, and kayaking, as well as a steam train engine and museum, and interesting dining options. Come for the music, and perhaps stay an extra day to explore the area offerings which are well suited for music fans and outdoor enthusiasts alike.
