Daniel Habib’s climb to ‘Think of Me Hill’

With shows still paused for covid-19, Winston-Salem guitarist Daniel Habib is climbing his way to a new album, “Think of Me Hill,” by a crowdfunding campaign through Plaid Dog Records, ending June 18.
The five-song EP is currently in production, and sees Habib refocusing on his music career, following a stint of time occupied by stagework and study for an MBA in Music Business at Southern New Hampshire University. “I returned to school to be a part of an effective change in the industry for artist protection and advocacy, he explained. “But I realized that not having music in my life was getting me down.”
A life-long musician who learned to sing from listening to the Beatles on family trips, Habib spent his undergrad years in Asheville, holding internships at Echo Mountain Recording Studio and the Grey Eagle and engineering at Jack of the Wood. Early influences include Queens of the Stoneage (notably Josh Homme’s guitar work;) and through Homme Habib found Truckfighters, whom he credits with introduction into heavier bands like Baroness, Elder, and Uncle Acid and the Deadbeats.
These days Habib’s been listening to a lot of White Denim, with “Think of Me Hill” falling in suit with the Austin rockers. Influence from his time as a mountain jamer remains likewise present, aided by Plaid Dog studio, and producer Mike Davidson (who’s client lists includes Dr. Dog and DeVotchKa).
“I’m into writing songs that speak to shared experiences,” Habib said of the material. Themes throughout the EP center around tragic love songs. “Each song has to do with break ups,” he added, ”finding self-worth, removing toxic individuals, and the frustration of being into someone who’s not into you.”
The notions are reflected in the artwork--simple doodles from which Habib channeled a John Lennon feel in the artwork. “Though there is significance to the person’s head being a cloud,” he explained, “they’ll always be a part of the person on the hill’s past, but, in time, they’ll fade.“
In the present, Habib is focused on staying on schedule. “With the interest in keeping costs low, I’m performing all the instruments except for drums,” Habib explained with an allusion to his dad and brother inheriting all the drummer genes. Album progress has been steady, despite the coronavirus and producer Davidson catching the flu. As a result, only drums have been recorded in-studio. “The rest of the single was recorded remotely,” he noted.
It’s the way of the pandemic times, with Habib polishing the parts as the campaign runs; and performing livestreams when possible. “Video streaming is actually outperforming audio streaming,” Habib explained (with citations from a recent research paper.) Though he praises the creativity artists are employing, “as a tech, it’s disheartening to not know when we’ll be able to return to work,” he admitted.
Though crowdfunding for the album was always intended, fundraising without gigs presents its own challenges. “I think we’ve been doing pretty well regardless,” he said, “making connections with new people remains essential.” In lieu of live performances, videos and participatory content have been central.
“Crowdfunding has been very time-consuming. But, the response has made it all worthwhile,” Habib said, crediting support from his followers, with special thanks to Nina Pelligra from Plaid Dog for the campaign. “It’s helped develop an interactive community for the album,” he added.
Within that community, Habib encourages photo shares from friends, seeks input, and is even offering his services as a “house-work foot soldier:” for $1,000, he’ll provide lawn care, housecleaning, and handyman duties--along with the album. The deal also includes him “cooking hot wings, in-person, in a ridiculous outfit.”
Fans of spicy wings can get their own, more affordable, version of the recipe via a private youtube package--though flashy clothes remain part of the deal. “I can’t wait to find out what crazy outfits people will want me to wear when I share the recipe with them,” Habib said.
In the end, the power of friends fuels albums and maintains sanity as the coronavirus lingers. “This record wouldn’t be possible without the amazing support of my friends and family. I don’t think I’ll be able to thank everyone enough for their support,” Habib insisted.
“As for staying sane, it can be difficult. The best thing I can say is to stay in contact with those who are close to you, express your feelings, and don’t lose faith in the day that we can all rock out together again,” he said, with hopes to do just that, one day, at a proper release show.
In the meantime, “Think of Me Hill” is in production, with a crowdfunding campaign through June 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.