Dancin’ at the Station presents Part-Time Party-Time Band!
This summer, High Point Arts Council is ready to bring the boardwalks of the crystal coast to Centennial Station Arts Center! Join us on Friday, July 22, from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m. as we continue our Dancin’ at the Station series with local favorite, Part-Time Party-Time Band. This event features live beach music, an open floor for shag dancing, and drink specials at the Whistle Stop Bar. Tickets are $15 each, and may be purchased at highpointarts.org.
An icon in Southeastern entertainment since 1980, Part-Time Party-Time band is always prepared to provide an audience-involved entertainment experience! “PTPTB” boasts a solid ‘70s/’80s soul feel, reminiscent of the Temptations, Four Tops, and the Blues Brothers — tunes that make you want to get up and dance! The band boasts heartfelt, soulful vocals … real music played by real musicians (no synthesizers or sequencers). No matter the occasion, Part-Time Party-Time Band always makes it “PARTY TIME”!
Tickets are available to purchase on-line at www.HighPointArts.org/events or at the door 1 hour before the concert. Centennial Station Arts Center is located at 121 S. Centennial Street in downtown High Point. For more information about this event, call 336-889-2787.
