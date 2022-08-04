Dancin’ at the Station presents ENVISION!
This summer, High Point Arts Council is bringing the boardwalks of the crystal coast to Centennial Station Arts Center! Join us on Friday, August 19, from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m. as we continue our Dancin’ at the Station series with local favorite, ENVISION. This event features live beach music, an open floor for shag dancing, and drink specials at the Whistle Stop Bar.
A first-class, dynamic vocal group, ENVISION has garnered much success and delivers a dazzling, high-energy show, complete with professional choreography, tight musicianship, silky-smooth harmonies and powerhouse lead vocals. Formed in 1997, ENVISION’s stage show is as exciting to watch as it is to dance to, covering hits from the ‘60s, ‘70s and ‘80s up to contemporary sounds of today's Top 40. Their repertoire includes a wide range of musical styles including Rhythm and Blues, Beach, Dance, Funk, Pop and Jazz.
Tickets are $15 each and are available to purchase on-line at www.HighPointArts.org/events or at the door 1 hour before the concert. Centennial Station Arts Center is located at 121 S. Centennial Street in downtown High Point. For more information about this event, call 336-889-2787.
