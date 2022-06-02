Dancin’ at the Station Kicks Off with Special Occasion Band!
This summer, High Point Arts Council is ready to bring the boardwalks of the crystal coast to Centennial Station Arts Center! Join us on Friday, June 10 from 7:00 to 10:00 p.m. as the Arts Council kicks off our Dancin’ at the Station series with local favorite, Special Occasion Band. This event features live beach music, an open floor for shag dancing and drink specials at the Whistle Stop Bar.
Special Occasion Band has been bringing the best of the Carolinas Beach Music, Top 40, Oldies, and Country since the 1980s. Always guaranteed to get the crowd moving, this group of guys from the neighboring Triad city of Winston-Salem has been together since the ‘80s. Collectively combining decades of entertainment experience, Special Occasion Band offers the absolute best of the Carolinas Beach Music, Top 40, Oldies, and Country.
Tickets are $15 per person and are limited to 150 guests. Tickets are available to purchase on-line at www.HighPointArts.org/events or at the door 1 hour before the concert. Centennial Station Arts Center is located at 121 S. Centennial Street in downtown High Point. For more information about this event, email programs@highpointarts.org, or call 336-889-2787 ext. 26.
