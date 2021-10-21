Dan Tyminski Band to Perform at SECCA Jan. 20, 2022
14-Time Grammy Award Winner to Headline Crossroads @ SECCA #024
(Winston-Salem, NC) – The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art (SECCA) is proud to announce that bluegrass legend Dan Tyminski and his band are headlining Crossroads @ SECCA #024 on Thursday, January 20, 2022, with special guest Sarah Sophia opening.
Doors at the McChesney Scott Dunn Auditorium at SECCA will open at 6 PM, and the music will begin at 7 PM. General admission tickets are $40. VIP tickets are $50 and include access to a reserved seating area and a custom screenprint poster by Skillet Gilmore. Tickets go on sale at noon today and can be purchased here.
SECCA is grateful for the support of longtime Crossroads sponsors
Foothills Brewing and 88.5 WFDD
“We’ve been very lucky over the past 10 years to have some incredible musicians grace the stage for Crossroads @ SECCA, and Dan Tyminski ranks right there among the most decorated,” said Andy Tennille, curator of the series and a member of the SECCA Foundation board. “Beyond his voice famously accompanying George Clooney's performance of the Stanley Brother's classic song, "I'm A Man of Constant Sorrow," in the film, Oh Brother, Where Art Thou, Dan has been honored with 14 Grammy Awards and was named Male Vocalist of the Year by the International Bluegrass Music Association four times during his storied career. We can’t wait to have him to SECCA on January 20, 2022."
Dan has contributed guitar and/or harmony to projects by Martina McBride, Reba McEntire, Brad Paisley, Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Kenny Chesney, LeAnn Rimes, Aaron Lewis and Rob Thomas, to name a few. In addition to his highly successful solo career, Dan Tyminski has played guitar and mandolin for Alison Krauss and Union Station since 1994. His unmatched instrumental skills and burnished, soulful tenor voice have been key components of the band.
The Dan Tyminski Band is Adam Steffey (mandolin, 5x Grammy Winner, 9x IBMA Mandolin Player Of The Year), Maddie Denton (fiddle), Jason Davis (banjo), Grace Davis (bass) and Gaven Largent (dobro).
At this time, the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources and SECCA require concert attendees ages 13 and up to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 NAAT or PCR test result in order to gain entry to the concert. Test results must be within 72 hours of the event. Face coverings are required to be worn at all times when inside SECCA's buildings.
ABOUT CROSSROADS @ SECCA
Launched in 2011, the Crossroads @ SECCA concert series aims to provide attendees with an extraordinary evening of music, art, and drink featuring world-class musicians in an intimate concert environment. Crossroads alumni artists include Hiss Golden Messenger, Lonnie Holley, Gillian Welch, Béla Fleck & Abigail Washburn, Bill Frisell, Leon Russell, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Justin Townes Earle, Phil Cook, Dean & Britta, William Tyler, Patterson Hood, Odyssey 5, Chris Stamey, the Blind Boys of Alabama, and many more.
ABOUT SECCA
The Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art (SECCA), an affiliate of the North Carolina Museum of Art, offers a front row seat to the art of our time through exhibitions, experiences, and education programs with a focus on regional working artists. Founded in 1956 and located on the scenic James G. Hanes estate in Winston-Salem, SECCA offers unique large-scale indoor and outdoor settings for exploring the intersections of contemporary art and culture. Learn more at SECCA.org.
SECCA is a division of the NC Department of Natural & Cultural Resources. SECCA receives operational funding from The Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County. Additional funding is provided by the James G. Hanes Memorial Fund.
