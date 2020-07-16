Featured photo by Richard Farnkopf
The long-gone daddies in Damn Frank have unearthed ARD BET (The Lost & Last EP, Daddy) out now on bandcamp, with all album sales going directly to the Community Justice Exchange National Bail Fund Network.
Damn Frank was a trio featuring Philly-natives Wyatt Farnkopf, Mike Nardone, and Matt Goshow, who’ve always kept one foot in Greensboro, the other in Philadelphia. They fall in the mid-2010s of Greensboro music chronology, (around the time Nardone joined Dumpster, Goshow formed Dildo of God, and Farnkopf cooked-up ideas for the Red Hand).
Their disbandment came when Nardone moved back to Philadelphia (though he again resides in Greensboro). Farnkopf now lives up north. Meanwhile, Goshow has stayed the Greensborian course.
The sound splashes new wave with a smidge of garage along solid rocknroll lines--for fans of Oingo Boingo and the Clash. Sonically, Nardone puts ARD BET somewhere between “Pump Up The Jam” by Technotronic and Hot Chocolate’s “You Sexy Thing.” Meanwhile Goshow said his influence came from Sonic the Hedgehog videogame soundtracks. They might be joking, but it still fits.
Jokes aside, they’ve reformed, once, for a fundraiser for victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting in 2016--reinforcing that while Damn Frank songs aren’t overly political, and despite their antics, the boys in the band very much are. They’re goofballs who give a hoot.
“If you have a voice, then use it. If you have privilege, then use it,” Goshow said. “There are too many artists out there turning a blind eye to injustice. And there are a lot of people out there being unjustly incarcerated in our disgusting prison system who don’t have the means to get released, the least we could do is use our art for some good.”
Farnkopf agreed. “This world’s a sham, and it’s predatory as hell,” he noted. “The fundraiser was Mike’s idea, and I was instantly on board. We share a similar worldview, so it seemed natural to donate to the national bail fund.”
That idea became the release of ARD BET (The Lost & Last EP, Daddy). And though the tracks were lost, they weren’t forgotten. “I remember it being done. We just sat on it,” Nardone said. “One of the main reasons for releasing it now was so we can donate money, because our world doesn’t need more music made by three shitty white boys right now. It needs money.”
Goshow echoed the sentiment. “We realized we had these songs that people might care about, so we decided to release them and put the money towards a good cause that people should care about,” he said.
That cause is the Community Justice Exchange. “It’s a national bail fund that focuses on ending excessive and predatory jailing, and immigration detention centers while also dismantling surveillance and nasty shit like that,” Nardone explained. “Prisons are modern day slavery. They should be abolished and burned to the ground.”
Dystopian landscapes remain a theme throughout Damn Frank’s discography. Recorded in 2016, ARD BET weaves through topics ranging from evolution, leaving home, wrestling, and even the tv-show To Catch a Predator. “Basically it’s trying to have a general positive outlook on life amidst all the hate in the world,” Goshow noted.
The followup to Damn Frank’s 2015 release, JAWN HOT (recorded by Jerrod Smith in a house no longer standing on Cedar Street), ARD BET was recorded, mixed, and mastered entirely by Goshow during his time as an engineer at On Pop of the World.
As a band of friends, the boys look back on the process fondly. “It was a long shared friendship both in music and our dark sense of humor,” Farnkopf noted. Their relationship of “17-years and countin!,” was captured on record, and radiated into fun, energetic live experiences.
Nardone moved the day after their last show, which despite the release, will stay their last show. “All three of us are already in other bands that represent what we want out of music now,” Nardone said. “We already broke up and did reunion shows. We aren’t KISS.”
As the coronavirus continues to erode hopes of shows regardless, the boys are keeping busy in their own quarantine. Farnkopf is sequestered at his parent’s home in Philadelphia. “Projects are all I have right now, so I have a bunch going at once,” he said, referencing his work on sculpture and mask creations; and releasing a goth song with his dad, artist Richard Farnkopf.
Nardone’s Philadelphian punk group, Little War, has a record due in August. In Greensboro, Goshow’s metal band, Paezor, recently released their first full length album. And Evil Beatles, his psychedelic outfit, has a debut record in the mixing stage.
Damn Frank exists now in recordings and memories. “We have no plans on reforming,” Nardone echoed. “These songs are it. $5 for four tracks, and all of that money will be going to a good cause.”
Wanna listen?
ARD BET (The Lost & Last EP, Daddy) is out now on Bandcamp, with funds going toward the Community Justice Exchange National Bail Fund Network.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.