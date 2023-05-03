“I can’t wait to make music with Bran,” said violinist and conductor Dmitry Sitkovetsky, whose May 11 performance with Branford Marsalis at the Tanger Center will mark his farewell as music director of the Greensboro Symphony Orchestra.
In a phone interview from London, Sitkovetsky said he’ll treasure his two decades with the Greensboro Symphony but called his retirement more sweet than bitter.
“It’s time. Few stay that long. I have mostly had a really wonderful time, and have built a great rapport with local and visiting musicians.”
But 2023 is very different from 2003, and Sitkovetsky and Greensboro have changed.
“The Tanger Center has been built, and now it’s a different era. It’s time for somebody completely different than me. They tell me they have these candidates that look very exciting and might be another Dmitry. I say, don’t look for another Dmitry, because you won’t find one. Look for somebody completely different, because you need to bring in a different kind of audience to fill this huge and incredibly modern space with popular concerts with names like Sting.”
He also believes the next music director should be someone who spends more time in the Triad.
“I’ve never lived in Greensboro for more than two months a year. I know the city very well from performing here for over 20 years, but it was never my home. That’s London, where my house and family are, and where, with God’s good grace, this summer I will become a grandfather.”
The maestro has been traveling most of his life.
“When I look at my passport as I cross various borders, I am aware I’m not getting any younger. Now, I’m still full of energy and ideas. I just finished a meeting about a major project I’ll be doing in Berlin, and I’ll always work, just as I have ever since I won my first competition. But I think I’ve done pretty much everything that I can do in Greensboro. I’ve done so many interesting programs. It’s a lot of work. I’m very happy to be doing it, but maybe it needs to be paired with more time at home, more time with my family, hopefully with my grandson in the making, and to be defined not only by the work.”
Dmitry Yulianovich Sitkovetsky was born in Baku, Azerbaijan, in 1954. His mother Bella Davidovich was one of the Soviet Union’s preeminent classical musicians and one of the few women to be admitted to the inner circle of its cultural life. In 1949, she won the International Chopin Piano Competition in Warsaw. His father Julian won several international competitions and established himself as a celebrated violinist before his death at the age of 32 when Dmitry was three-years-old. After his father’s death, the family moved to Moscow, where Sitkovetsky entered the Moscow Conservatory.
Leaving Russia in 1977 wasn’t easy. “I was 22 and the draft age was up to 28. The state invested in my musical education and wanted a return on that investment. The only way to leave without being drafted into the army was to declare yourself unwell physically. I told them I had tendonitis and disappeared for over a year from the concert scene. I left by myself with a factory-made violin with no bow, as I was not allowed to take any. I went with two suitcases in May 1977 to Vienna for eight days, and then I went to Rome to wait for three months before finally landing in New York as an émigré.”
He arrived just in time for the entrance exams at Julliard, which he passed with flying colors. Two years later, his mother immigrated as well. Her 1979 American debut at Carnegie Hall received a standing ovation. Now 94, she still lives in New York, where Sitkovetsky visited her recently.
She was already famous when she arrived here. Her son soon was. While he has played the violin and conducted orchestras at distinguished venues across the globe, his greatest claim to posterity may be his transcription of The Goldberg Variations, a complex and extremely difficult 1741 composition for keyboard by Johann Sebastian Bach. It’s named after Johann Gottlieb Goldberg, who may also have been its first performer.
It was classical pianist Glenn Gould, the most famous 20th-century interpreter of the work, who inspired Sitkovetsky to create the transcription that may outlive him. YES! Weekly asked Sitkovetsky to explain just what a musical transcription is.
“In this sense, it is a reinvention of a piece of music. Originally, the Goldberg Variations was written for a two-manual harpsichord. When it’s played on the piano, that’s not the instrument it was written for, because a piano is one keyboard, whereas a two-manual harpsichord has two.”
But Gould’s playing it on the piano inspired Sitkovetsky to “reinvent” it for instruments more different from a piano than a piano is from a harpsichord.
“I spent a lot of time with Glenn Gould, not physically, but mentally. What I did was something nobody had ever thought of. I totally changed the keyboard piece. Now, harpsichord and piano are keyboard instruments, but I thought it would work really well on string trio, which is violin, viola, and cello, and totally changes the whole sound, articulation, and everything. And after I did that, thousands, an army of string players all over the world, started playing my arrangement.”
After Sitkovetsky’s transcription was published, he recorded it with cellist Misha Maisky and violist Gerard Causse on a 1987 LP on the Hyperion label, with the performance credited to the Leopold String Trio. BBC Music Magazine wrote, “This arrangement has been recorded several times … but Leopold’s belated entry into the field eclipses all others.” He then did an orchestral version that he has performed all over the world.
“Now many other people do it, and this transcription is more often played without me than with me, but I’ve become sort of a cult figure among musicians who don’t know anything else about me. They probably think I’m about the same age as Bach.”
Not all transcriptions are so dramatically different from the original arrangement.
“But in the case of Goldberg, it was so incredibly difficult for one person to play on piano or harpsichord. Now there are more string musicians playing that piece today than there are pianists or harpsichordists. I did it because I loved the piece and was completely obsessed with Glenn Gould’s recording and Bach is my favorite composer, so I spent two months in the company of Bach and Glenn Gould. That was the best time I’ve ever spent with anyone.”
Seventeen years after his now-classic transcription was published, he became music director of the Greensboro Symphony.
“I came in 2002 when Stuart Malina was music director and he invited me to play Beethoven concerto. And I came in and noticed there was the O. Henry Hotel. Now, O. Henry was known to every Russian. When I went to O. Henry Museum in 1962, the only stamp commemorating his 100th birthday was from Soviet Union. So, I was predisposed.”
And he found he liked the city where William Sidney Porter, who wrote under the pen name O. Henry, was born.
“The orchestra was very good and the people were very nice and, as it turned out, were in the process of choosing someone to succeed Stuart. The following year, they asked me. I said, if you want me to do exactly the same as what’s always worked for you, I’m the wrong person because I will change things. I will bring in the soloists I think outstanding and certain programs you’ve never heard before, and I will shake things up because that’s my nature and I cannot do otherwise. They agreed. I got to know the LeBauer family and the Cones and Kathy Manning became very involved early on, and her husband Randall Kaplan was later so instrumental in building Tanger. So, I realized this was a very interesting town full of interesting people.”
Sitkovetsky is very proud, not only of his work as a conductor and music director here but of the other musicians he’s invited to perform solos.
“And of having brought chamber music here. Before that, there was no chamber music at all connected with the symphony. There was a bit at UNCG, but then we developed this chamber music series that is really dear to my heart, and has been part of the Greensboro Symphony almost as long as I have.”
He has some concerns about what will happen with classical music in Greensboro but made it clear they are not based on anything he could change if he did not retire.
“The audience for classical music has not come back after the pandemic, and not just here. I mean, some have, but most stay home. They’re older and more scared to be in a crowd of people. It’s going to be a long and difficult process. I feel that this a perfect time to have a fresh approach to the programming and the choice of guest artists, but they have a lot of work to do.”
He’s looking forward to May 11, when he will be performing with the celebrated saxophonist, composer, and band leader Branford Marsalis at the Tanger Center. While primarily known for his work in jazz as the leader of the Branford Marsalis Quartet, Marsalis also performs frequently as a soloist with classical ensembles.
“Anything I proposed, he jumped at. I asked if it would be too crazy to do Bach double, me on violin and him on saxophone? He said, why not? I love people like that. When I asked what he would like to do for chamber music, he named two major ensembles written for saxophone and string quartet, one by Adolf Busch and one by the wonderful contemporary composer Ellen Zwilich. I said, how about playing a couple of encores after that, just you and me and piano, as maybe Stravinsky clarinet could work on the sax. He said absolutely! If only everybody was as easy to work with as Bran. But you know, at the very top, people are often that way. It’s the ones who think they’re the top, but who aren’t really, that are difficult.”
