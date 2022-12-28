Blues guitarist Eric Gales offers a 2022 crowning achievement as his latest album “Crown” is up for Grammy nomination for “Best Contemporary Blues Album” at the 65th annual edition of the awards, airing February 5.
It’s been a banner year for Gales. “Crown” made its debut at the top of the Billboard Blues Album chart, followed by tours and appearances around the world. “It’s just a huge accomplishment,” Gales said of the nomination. “Win, lose or draw. I’m pinching myself every day. After this many years in the game — you know 19 albums under my belt and my backstory — you know what I’ve been through. Just to be nominated is such a huge honor. And I’m just filled with gratitude.”
Born in Memphis, Tennessee Gales calls Greensboro home these days. Though he’s out on the road so often — his home feels more like a kingdom stretching across concert halls and highway miles all over the world. A kingdom for which he’s crawled “from hell and back,” a journey through addiction and resolution — all laid bare across tracks and riffs on “Crown.”
While the Grammy’s harken, his newfound home celebrates. Earlier in December, the Greensboro City Council approved a resolution to honor Gales and his achievements. Meanwhile, Gales keeps a foot and a few beats back in Memphis — having recently appeared at an event with The Bar-Kays and performing the national anthem and half-time show for an NBA Grizzlies Game.
“We’re rippin’ and runnin’,” Gales said, looking ahead to the New Year. “For myself and my wife, LaDonna, the work never stops.” Though they do have plans to pause for a family-oriented New Year’s Eve in warmer climates. “It’s rare that we aren’t playing. So we’re going to take advantage of it,” he explained. “Kick back and enjoy, because next year is going to kick into high gear — higher than ever before. We’re just going to decompress and ring in the New Year and thank God for allowing us. Stay tuned because there’s a lot coming.”
Coming in 2023, Gales will head to Las Vegas in January for Joe Satriani’s “G4 V6.0 Experience,” a sort of guitar-lovers fantasy camp with artists like Peter Frampton, Steve Lukather, Steve Morse, Alex Skolnick, Andy James, and John 5. The retreat will feature workshops, live performances, and various mentor sessions. “Patrons come out for sit-downs with artists and guitarists they admire,” Gales explained. “I’m honored to be amongst that crowd.”
Then comes the Grammy awards in February. “We’re excited to finally walk across that red carpet,” Gales said. “My congratulations go out to all the nominees. In each category. I’m actually friends with everybody in my category. I can’t wait to find out who goes away with the hardware.” He’ll face friendly competition from Shermekia Copeland, Ben Harper, North Mississippi Allstars, and Edgar Winter.
Meanwhile, Buddy Guy is up for “Best Traditional Blues Album,” an honor that precedes Guy’s “Damn Right Farewell Tour,” on which Gales will perform a handful of dates in February and March. King Solomon Hicks is also on a few dates — with Gales and Hicks making their own stop for a show at the Ramkat on March 30.
Turning to his “Crown” and its success, Gales is honored though not entirely surprised. “I knew we were in the midst of making something special,” he said. “Especially when the content of what we were talking about began to come into focus. And how the songs were coming together.”
Gales’ gratitude and honors extend to the artists that helped build “Crown” along the way. “They’re the cherry on top,” he said. “The whole pie is filled with a recipe of good ingredients that I think helped enable it to be a good Grammy candidate.”
And while most of that pie was recorded in Nashville with Josh Smith and Joe Bonamassa in the producer’s seat, overdubs and additional elements for “Crown” were done with Benjy Johnson at Earthtones Studio in Greensboro. “If you ain’t been over to Earthtones to get your work done, you’re missing out,” Gales said. “Earthtones is the spot. That is my second home. Benjy is amazing. If my name is called at the awards, it’s a win for quite a few things involved with being in Greensboro. So it’s going to be pretty huge.”
And the honor is reciprocated. “‘Crown’ is — no pun intended — a crowning achievement for him and the whole team,” said Johnson (who’s credited on the album as “Overdub Engineer.”) A fan from the start, Johnson foresaw the outcome while working with Gales in the studio. “As God is my witness, I told Eric, ‘you know this is going to be nominated for a Grammy,’” he explained.
“I told him, the game has changed,” Johnson continued. “‘Crown’ isn’t a guitar record — it’s a song record. And every song tells a part of his journey and where he is at right now. To see his career go from a 16-year-old phenom, to being dropped from his label — to drug addiction and prison time — to his marriage to LaDonna and rising above his substance addiction — to now being nominated for a Grammy is just incredible!”
Ecstatic at the news of the nomination, Johnson is honored to have been involved. He’s also been busy with his own work — having been involved with projects for Amazon Prime, HBO, CBS, and National Theatrical releases (and even a Martin Scorsese film). Looking back on 2022, his personal highlights include recording Triad artists like DaShawn Hickman and Charlie Hunter. “And of course ‘Crown’,” he said. “Thanks to the Gales and all my clients for entrusting me with their musical projects. It’s a big responsibility and I don’t take it lightly.”
Johnson plans to tune in to the Grammy Awards on February 5.
As for Gales, “It bears repeating: just to be nominated is a huge, huge acknowledgment,” he said. “And it just gives me even more motivation to keep pushing. To keep going and keep doing what I’ve been doing for years.”
Katei Cranford is a Triad music nerd who spotlights area artists and events.
