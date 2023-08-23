Crisis Control Ministry is one of Forsyth County’s largest nonprofit organizations providing short-term emergency services to a community in which many are still unfamiliar with its mission. Established in the early 70s, this year is a particularly special one as the nonprofit celebrates half a decade of aiding members of Forsyth County with food insecurity, financial assistance, and even medication access. This Saturday, August 26th, the nonprofit will hold its free-to-the-public Rhythm & Hope Concert at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds as part of its celebratory 50 years of service.
As part of other anniversary festivities, this past spring, Bishop Michael Curry who provided the sermon for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal wedding, spoke at Crisis Control Ministry’s 50th-anniversary Celebration and Worship Service. Once a board member of the nonprofit during its early years, Curry had spoken at the 10th anniversary celebration and was eager to return for the organization’s 50th anniversary. Proud of maintaining this connection after so many years, the Crisis Control Ministry has made the bishop’s sermon available for viewing on its website.
Formerly known as Schmedfest, the Rhythm & Hope Concert is presenting itself with a new name in honor of what Crisis Control Ministry is most known for, giving hope. “Almost everything we do has hope in it,” said the organization’s public relations and marketing manager Tammy Caudill. “Changing the concert’s name to Rhythm & Hope made a lot of sense and just really tells people who we are.” The concert is a heartfelt gift for the many donors who have supported the nonprofit, as well as for the community to remind it that the organization is there for anyone in need.
Started by volunteers, the concert was initially called Schmedfest due to the title holding personal meaning to the founders of the event. During its first years, the concert was held in someone’s backyard and would take donations from friends and other attendees on behalf of the organization. However, the event grew so large that the same founders of Schmedfest had to move the event to the Clocktower Stage in the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds. Eventually, the original volunteers who organized the concert retired, leaving the future of the concert in the nonprofit’s hands.
One of the things most people don’t realize about Crisis Control Ministry is that it offers access to a free pharmacy for anyone struggling to pay for medication. While many may have health insurance, it is not rare that some may still not be able to afford the costs of their prescriptions. “We want everybody to be able to afford their medication,” said Caudill. “We don’t want anybody to have to decide between eating, keeping a roof over their head, or being able to access medication.”
Unfortunately, many still don’t realize a crisis can happen to anyone, and that there is no fault or shame in asking for help.
Looking back at 2022, Crisis Control Ministry helped a total of 19,908 individuals with a total of $3,503,477 in all of Forsyth County. Not only does the nonprofit focus on providing short-term crisis relief as quickly as possible, it looks to provide those that come to them with the tools to exit their unfavorable situations and become self-sufficient, again. The area in which the nonprofit aids the majority of people who seek its help is food assistance, followed by pharmacy assistance, rent and mortgage assistance, as well as utilities and other needs.
Among the challenges the nonprofit faces are when people wait too long to seek help and don’t reach out to the organization early enough. Too often people will call when they have eviction dates the following day. Crisis Control Ministry will still help but with a greater number of challenges as opposed to if the person had called weeks before when it was still possible to help with rent or mortgage payments. Regardless of who comes through the door, though, the nonprofit is all about helping those who are in crisis from falling through the cracks.
When Crisis Control Ministry was first started by a group of downtown Winston-Salem churches, it was through these churches’ work that the organization received most of its support. At the time, people in need were going from church to church, obtaining a little help here and a little help there, but not in a substantial enough way to help them in the long term. The coming together of churches resulted from the community’s desire to find a way to help people navigate their way permanently out of their crisis situations. Today, most of the nonprofit’s funding comes from individual donations.
With this in mind, Crisis Control Ministry developed its tagline “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” precisely to highlight the tremendous growth in donations and involvement from people in the community. “That’s what we are here for, as a neighbor resource,” said Caudill. “We can’t do what we do without the involvement of the community.” However, no thanks to inflation, the nonprofit’s pantries are currently counting with very low levels of inventory, and welcome any donations of non-perishable items. A list of the most needed items can be found in the included QR code.
The Rhythm and Hope concert event is scheduled to run from 4:30 to 9:30 p.m. with two Winston-Salem bands lined up to perform in the evening. Souljam will hit the stage at 5:30 followed by the Phase Band at 7:30. There will also be plenty of family-friendly activities in which children can enjoy games, balloon art, face painting, an inflatable bouncer, and even a photo booth to capture the fun. The event will also provide free ice cream and beverages for the entire family, as well as a variety of local food trucks including 3 Dawgs and Desserts, Que Viva Latin Street Grill, and WutYaSay.
Specializing in gourmet hot dogs beyond the typical hot dog, 3 Dawgs and Desserts’ menu in the past has included a Mac Daddy with mac and cheese, the Longhorn Hangover with beef brisket, and the Boss Hog with pulled pork and also mac and cheese. Que Viva Latin Street Grill, which recently opened its first location in Winston-Salem, serves Latin American street cuisine such as arepas, empanadas, and jibaritos. WutYaSay specializes in serving soul food dishes featuring appetizers, sandwiches, seafood, and special platters.
Crisis Control Ministry is always looking for both donors and volunteers, but in the meantime, its greatest joy will be having the largest possible turnout for Saturday’s concert. While Caudill has only been in her current position for a bit under a year, she has worked with the nonprofit for more than 20 years in a variety of roles. She knows well the relief the organization has brought to so many, and the hope it has the potential to continue to be for the community.
DALIA RAZO is a bilingual journalist, fine arts educator, and doctoral student at UNCG.
