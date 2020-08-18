GREENSBORO, NC (August 18, 2020) – Creative Greensboro is soliciting 10-minute scripts for the NC Radio Play Festival, a collaborative audio play festival produced by Cary Playwrights Forum and Greensboro Playwrights Forum. From the submitted audio plays, a select group will be fully produced on the CPF Radio Hour podcast site. The deadline to submit a play is August 31. Visit www.creativegreensboro.com for full submission details.
This year’s theme is “Halloween!” Plays must have an element of horror, supernatural, fantasy, or science fiction to be accepted.
Requirements
- Playwright must be a NC resident.
- Scripts should be written in standard play format (learn more) and about 10 minutes in length.
- Maximum of two script submissions per playwright. Submit each script in a separate email.
- No copyrighted music may be used as part of the soundscape. Recommendations for royalty-free music are acceptable.
- No musical submissions will be accepted.
For more details go to www.creativegreensboro.com.
