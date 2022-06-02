Creative Greensboro Presents ‘The Sound of Music’ June 23-26
GREENSBORO, NC (June 2, 2022) – Creative Greensboro will present Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “The Sound of Music” June 23-25 at 7:30 pm and June 26 at 2 pm, at the Virginia Somerville Sutton Theatre, 4100 Well Spring Dr. Tickets are $15 or $10 for seniors and students and may be purchased at www.creativegreensboro.com.
Featuring many cherished songs including "Climb Ev'ry Mountain," "My Favorite Things," "Do Re Mi," "Sixteen Going on Seventeen," and the title number, “The Sound of Music” won the hearts of audiences worldwide, earning five Tony Awards and five Oscars. The inspirational story, based on the memoir of Maria Augusta Trapp, follows a vivacious governess to the seven children of the imperious Captain von Trapp, bringing back music and joy to the household.
Creative Greensboro’s drama programming provides the community opportunities to participate in all aspects of live theater, including auditioning, casting, rehearsals, stage management, and performance. The program emphasizes process over product and provides experiential learning while showcasing quality productions in a fun environment.
“The security and support Creative Greensboro has provided to me through the years has been like nothing else,” said cast member Arden Quagliano. “Playing Liesl has always been a fantasy of mine. Getting this role is a dream come true and I could not be more thankful to Creative Greensboro and my acting family for that.”
For more information and to learn about the cast, visit CreativeGreensboro.com or contact Creative Greensboro’s Performing Arts Coordinator Todd Fisher at todd.fisher@greensboro-nc.gov or 336-373-2974.
Photo of Arden Quagliano courtesy of the City of Greensboro. Permission to reprint.
