GREENSBORO, NC (March 2, 2021) – Creative Greensboro presents “The Internet is a Distract--Oh Look, There’s a Kitten” by Ian McWethy and directed by Rosina Whitfield. The show will be livestreamed at 7 pm, Sat., Mar.20 and at 2 pm, Sun., Mar. 21. Tickets are $10 and available at www.creativegreensboro.com.
“The Internet is a Distract--Oh Look, There’s a Kitten” is about the foibles and frustration of being on the internet. Characters include various streaming services such as Google and Hulu, along with pop-up ads, blogs, and games, which appear as high school student Micah Burke is trying to finish her paper on The Great Gatsby. The show is a high-octane, fast-paced comedy, performed by 19 local teens led by director Rosina Whitfield, in her final show before she retires from the City of Greensboro.
For more information, visit www.creativegreensboro.com.
Photo courtesy of the City of Greensboro. Permission to reprint. Caption: The cast of Creative Greensboro’s “The Internet is a Distract--Oh Look, There’s a Kitten.”
