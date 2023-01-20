Creative Greensboro Presents “Short Tales for Children” Feb. 4 and 5
GREENSBORO, NC (January 19, 2023) – Creative Greensboro will present its annual production of “Short Tales for Children” on February 4 and 5 at 2 pm in the Van Dyke Performance Space at the Greensboro Cultural Center, 200 N. Davie St. Admission is free with a suggested donation of $5.
This year’s production features four short original plays written by members of the Greensboro Playwrights Forum. The plays are directed by UNCG School of Theater Education students under the mentorship of Creative Greensboro’s Performing Arts Coordinator Todd Fisher and UNCG professor Joshua Purvis.
Purvis said, “‘Short Tales’ offers its performers an experience seldom replicated in K-8 schools. It also offers theater education majors an experience with more authentic hands-on directing and producing that enriches the professional training they receive in formalized college coursework."
The “Short Tales for Children” program features these plays from Greensboro Playwrights Forum Members:
“Delete That” by Clinton Festa
“Porch Pirates” by Clinton Festa
“Tea for Tigers” by Mike Brannon
“Kids Today” by Brian Bornstein
For more information, contact Todd Fisher at Todd.Fisher@greensboro-nc.gov or 336-373-2974.
About Creative Greensboro
Founded in 2019, Creative Greensboro provides support for, ensures access to and drives awareness of Greensboro’s creative community. Through a range of programs, services and partnerships, Creative Greensboro supports the development of a vibrant city.
