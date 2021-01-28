GREENSBORO, NC (January 28, 2021) – Creative Greensboro, the City’s office of arts and culture, is looking for musical acts interested in performing at its sponsored events. The deadline to respond to the open call is Sunday, February 21. More details, including the application, can be found at www.creativegreensboro.com.
The call is open to musical acts based in North Carolina, though preference will be given to those based in the Piedmont Triad. This open call will be used to create a roster of artists for Creative Greensboro concert programming through June 2022. Among other opportunities that may be offered, Creative Greensboro is specifically seeking guest artists for the MUSEP and OPUS concert series.
For more information contact music@greensboro-nc.gov or call 336-373-2547.
