COVID-19 relief bill gives new hope for Triad venues

A new year brings new hope for Triad venues with congress passing the “Save Our Stages Act,” bringing $15 billion in relief to the live performance industry.
“We’re thrilled that the plight of independent theatres has been recognized and action has been taken,” said Brian Gray, Executive Director of the Carolina Theatre, in response to the #SaveOurStages campaign launched by the National Independent Venue Association (a grass-roots coalition of 3,000 venues formed in the wake of the pandemic).
Andy Tennille of the Ramkat agreed. “It’s provided some hope at the end of a pretty bleak year for The Ramkat, and we’re guardedly optimistic that things will improve in 2021,” he said, “hopefully it’ll provide much-needed aid to the independent music venues that serve as the fabric of live music in this country.”
In North Carolina, Republican Sen. Thom Tillis was among the 230 bipartisan cosponsors in Congress behind the Save Our Stages Act, initially sponsored by Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) and Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) in the Senate, and championed in the House by Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY,) along with Rep. Peter Welch (D-VT) and Rep. Roger Williams (R-TX.) It passed as part of the latest COVID-19 relief bill. Organizations eligible for assistance include: live performance venue operators and promoters, performing arts organizations, theatrical producers, talent representatives, motion picture theatre operators, and nonprofit museums.
Distribution will be awarded through the Small Business Administration. Amounts will be equal to 45% of 2019 gross earned revenue, with a $10 million cap. Recipients may use funds for payroll and benefits, rent and mortgage, utilities, insurance, PPE, and other necessary business expenses. Of the $15 billion program, $2 billion has been reserved for businesses with fewer than 50 full-time employees. And the first 28 days of award disbursements can’t exceed 80% of the total fund package. While the act brings a bit of hope, Tennille expressed caution. “As grateful as we are, this isn’t a payday— it’s a lifeline,” he said. “If, and when, we receive funds, it will mitigate our losses from 2020 and provide a bridge to the next phase. We’re still a long way away from being able to re-open at capacities that provide venues, like ours, the sustainability we need.“
Worries of the future, and major entities siphoning funds intended for smaller establishments, remain. Regardless, local venues acknowledge NIVA’s success.
“The organization has been extremely effective in advocating and lobbying for our industry and independent venues,” Tennille said, “it’s been wonderful to be able to connect with our fellow venue owners and operators and be able to share information and discuss current issues relevant to our businesses.”
“NIVA’s success is an example of what can happen when many voices act as one,” Gray said. Praising relief efforts, Monstercade operator Carlos Bocanegra also highlights the importance of shifting expectations in a post-pandemic entertainment world. “While the ‘Save Our Stages’ initiative will undoubtedly help, none of us know what we’re up against in the coming year,” he said. “We’ve all been consuming art and music in fashions that don’t require in-person concerts. I’m curious to see if those trends continue.”
Each venue has indeed taken its own approach, pivoting activities and pausing live shows. The Ramkat doesn’t expect to be hosting in-person events anytime soon, though they’re excited to welcome folks back once it’s safe— and intend to continue their “Home Sweet Home” streaming series. “The series has allowed us to continue our mission of presenting live entertainment in our community,” Tennille said, “it’s an opportunity for local musicians to perform while enabling us to bring a few employees back to work.”
At The Carolina Theatre, they’ve hosted roughly a dozen limited-capacity shows since October through the “Ghostlight Concert series,” thanks to assistance from a grant from the City of Greensboro’s Community Partnership program. While those funds have been exhausted, Gray hopes to keep the series going.
“Other live events are on pause until our capacity is increased,” he noted, “which is currently limited to 25 for concerts and 100 for movies.”
Ever the masters of event reinvention, the weirdos at Monstercade continue to switch up their game like there’s no tomorrow. Which, as they acknowledge for venues, there could easily not be.
“We’ve been running on fumes, but haven’t given up,” Bocanegra said, noting his latest mission to explore avenues of promoting bands that don’t require gatherings. “Since we’ve been closed indoors, we’ve artistically redesigned the interior, and started utilizing the space as a production studio.”
Teasing a major announcement, Bocanegra admits he isn’t quite sure what the future of live music holds for the time being, but insists Monstercade will remain pushing artistic boundaries.
“Now, if you’ll excuse me,” he said, “I have to grovel at Dave Grohl’s feet for getting us all money.”
The 35th episode of the Ramkat’s “Home Sweet Home” Series, featuring Spirit System, will stream live at 8 p.m. on Jan. 10. Abigail Dowd and Carrie Morgan are the next Ghostlight performers at the Carolina on Jan. 16. And Monstercade will announce their latest endeavor soon. All three spaces start the year with hope, thanks in part to #SaveOurStages.
