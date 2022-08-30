Country-Soul, Pop-Funk and R&B Rising Star Yola Comes to Boone on Her Stand for Myself Tour
The six-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter kicks off The Schaefer Center Presents fall season on Friday, Sept. 16
BOONE, NC — The Schaefer Center Presents (SCP) series, presented by Appalachian State University’s Office of Arts and Cultural Programs, opens its 2022-23 season with six-time Grammy Award nominee Yola to Boone on Friday, Sept. 16 at 7pm. The genre-fluid singer-songwriter stops at App State on tour to celebrate her critically acclaimed 2021 sophomore release, Stand for Myself. The New York Timessaid, “Stand for Myself draws from the same Americana soundbook as Yola’s first record [Walk Through Fire], but it’s also shot through with disco and pop,” and NPR’s All Songs Considered anointed the album “the best soul record of the last 20 years.” Yola is a 2022 four-time Grammy Award nominee for Best New Artist, Best American Roots Song, Best American Roots Performance, and Best Americana Album. For tickets and more information, visit TheSchaeferCenter.org or contact the Box Office at 828.262.4046.
Occupying the intersection between country music’s roots and Americana’s hybrid of pop, folk and soul, the British superstar is at the forefront of a generation of Black female artists — including Allison Russell and Joy Oladukun — who are helping evolve Nashville, country music and American society. In a February 2022 article in The Tennessean about her tour’s kickoff at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, Yola said, “I’m making the statement now for women in music broadly, and women of color in music specifically, that you don’t have to be in service to someone else’s art or vision of yourself to be worthy of appreciation."
Everything about Stand for Myself — musically, lyrically, spiritually — explores the epiphany that making decisive choices leads to freedom. The album seamless blends disco, funk, rock and country into a fluidity of sound that defies categorization, weaving elements of symphonic soul, mellifluous pop melodies, disco grooves, rootsy rawness, and ecstatic gospel power into a package that is as eclectic as it is groundbreaking.
“The album is like a window into my mind, my life experiences, my politics, my hopeful and sentimental sides, and my hope for humanity at large,” she says of the 12-track collection. At her most melodically and lyrically free, it is an album of both artistic freedom and subtle social commentary that Yola hopes will connect personally with anyone who has experienced being made to feel “other.”
Yola, who appeared on the big screen this past summer as Sister Rosetta Tharpe in Baz Luhrmann’s biopic Elvis, makes exciting new vocal choices on Stand for Myself. While her gale force power remains undiminished, she probes the layers of both higher and lower registers, exploring new textures on songs like the transporting title track, the addictive “If I Had to Do It All Again,” and the slow-burning “Great Divide,” which deftly balances grit and light.
Lyrically, she explores the difference between surviving and thriving (the languid R&B soul-searcher “Barely Alive”); inventively imagines new outcomes grappling with mortality (the inventive “Break the Bough”); frolics in the intersection of sentimentality and sexuality (the deeply sensual “Starlight”); recognizes the value of allyship (“Be My Friend,” featuring vocal contributions from Brandi Carlile); and takes control of her own destiny on the anthemic title track. In examining and embracing the various elements of her identity: black, female, empathic, creative, erotic, bawdy, sophisticated, curious, intelligent, and more, Yola takes listeners on a journey to self-actualization that they might not even realize they’ve been on until the album ends.
On the title track, she urges the listener to stand for themselves and those around them by challenging biases that fuel bigotry, inequality and tokenism which have deeply impacted her personal life and professional career. “It is about how people continue to bury their heads in the sand to hide from inconvenient truths that create a profound need to change how they think,” she says.
Yola was able to record Stand for Myself as the person she has known herself to be for years. She wanted to show her vulnerability, her hope, her intricacies, and to ultimately uncover all of those things for the listener.
“I want people to feel like they know a dark-skinned black woman a little better,” she says. “I could be the first, and all with an English accent and a chocolate-bar skin tone. I will be an example of nuance that one can reference that someone might not have had, because the media does not want to portray us in a way that is nuanced.”
If, she says, the first record was about introducing a person who, at a low point, recognized the need to ask for help, this second one illuminates that “I’ve been proven through this fire and I’m back to where I started, the real me. I kind of got talked out of being me and now I'm here. This is who I’ve always been in music and in life.”
Buy Tickets:
$35 Adults, $30 App State University Faculty/Staff, $20 Students
Tickets are available to purchase at theschaefercenter.org, in person at the Schaefer Center box office (733 Rivers Street), or by calling 828-262-4046.
********
The Schaefer Center Presents 2022-23 Season
COMING SOON…
Complexions Contemporary Ballet in STAR DUST: From Bach to David Bowie
Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022 at 7pm
“This was simply one of the most exciting performances I’ve seen on the dance series, less a rock ballet than a rock concert…” — The Washington Post
Tickets: $25 Adult, $20 Faculty/Staff, $10 Student
Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy: A Celtic Family Christmas
Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 at 7pm
Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts
“Nothing short of jaw dropping … There are performances here that will raise you up and performances that will leave you misty-eyed.” —The Guardian
Tickets: $25 Adult, $20 Faculty/Staff, $10 Student
Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023 at 7pm
Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts
“Her voice has only gained texture and power over the years.” —Pitchfork
“[She] provides the comfort of a higher power.” —People
Tickets: $40 Adult, $35 Faculty/Staff, $20 Student
LA Theatre Works — Lucy Loves Desi: A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Sitcom
Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 7pm
Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts
This behind-the-scenes true story of TV’s iconic sitcom brings as much heart and humor to the stage as an episode of I Love Lucy itself.
Tickets: $20 Adult, $15 Local Resident, $5 Student
Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7pm
Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts
“Indeed, if there is such a thing as perfection in music, Kodo comes as near to it as any group in the world.” —The Boston Globe
“Superlatives don’t really exist to convey the primal power and bravura beauty of Kodo. … Throughout, the devil of it is the combination of the discipline of a surgeon’s scalpel with the primitive, muscular endurance of a cavalry charge. The speed and dexterity are as impressive as the physical tenacity is breathtaking.” —Chicago Tribune
Tickets: $25 Adult, $20 Local Resident, $10 Student
Bela Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer with Rakesh Chaurasia
Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 7pm
Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts
There’s a bit of the sorcerer in Béla Fleck (banjo), Zakir Hussain (tabla), Edgar Meyer (double bass), and their special guest Rakesh Chaurasia (bansuri – Indian flute). It’s music that transcends description — ineffable, indefinable, and very beautiful.
Tickets: $40 Adult, $35 Faculty/Staff, $20 Student
Tickets
A student discount is available for all shows; a faculty/staff discount is available for most shows; and a local resident discount for Lucy Loves Desi and KODO is available with proof of residence in Watauga, Ashe or Avery counties. Purchase in person at the Schaefer Center for the Performing Arts, call 800-841-2787 or 828-262-4046, or visit http://theschaefercenter.org.
About “The Schaefer Center Presents”
“The Schaefer Center Presents” is a series offering campus and community audiences a diverse array of music, dance and theatre programming designed to enrich the cultural landscape of the Appalachian State University campus and surrounding area. By creating memorable performance experiences and related educational and outreach activities, the series promotes the power and excitement of the live performance experience; provides a "window on the world" through the artistry of nationally and internationally renowned artists; and showcases some of the finest artists of our nation and our region. Musical events range from symphony orchestra and chamber music performances to jazz, folk, traditional, international, and popular artists. Theatre productions run the gamut from serious drama to musical comedy. Dance performances offer an equally wide array of styles, from ballet to modern dance to international companies representing cultural traditions from around the world. For more information, visit http://theschaefercenter.org.
Thank You to Our Sponsors
Explore Boone, Creekside Electronics, University Bookstore, Hampton Inn & Suites, Courtyard by Marriott, Our State Magazine, High Country Radio (WZJS and WATA), WDAV 89.9 FM, WFDD 88.5FM, WKSK The Farm, and WASU 90.
********
THE SCHAEFER CENTER PRESENTS… CO-SPONSORED EVENTS
The Schaefer Center Presents series is proud to support our university partners by co-sponsoring three series that are vital to the cultural life of the university.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.