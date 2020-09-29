CHARLOTTE, NC--September 29, 2020--On Thursday, October 22 Prime Social Group is bringing country music singer/songwriter Justin Moore to the Charlotte Motor Speedway.
“Justin Moore is an amazing talent. He’s authentic in every sense of the word. He connects with his audience and writes and sings about experiences people can relate to. We are happy to be able to bring him to the Charlotte Motor Speedway,” said Adam Lynn, co-founder of Prime Social Group.
Moore has released five studio albums including his self- titled debut in 2009, Outlaws Like Me (2011), Off the Beaten Path (2013), Kinda Don't Care (2016), and his most recent release Late Nights and Longnecks (2019). Moore’s down- to- earth country blended with rock sound has charted sixteen times on the US Billboard Hot Country Songs and has had numerous number 1 singles including "Small Town USA", "If Heaven Wasn't So Far Away", "Til My Last Day", "Lettin' the Night Roll", "You Look Like I Need a Drink", "Somebody Else Will", and "The Ones That Didn't Make It Back Home".
Justin Moore performs at the Charlotte Motor Speedway on Thursday, October 22. Doors open at 6 pm. Tickets range from $95-400 per vehicle. Each ticket admits one standard passenger vehicle (car, truck, SUV) with up to (6) passengers. As a rule of thumb, there must be a legal seat and seatbelt for all the passengers within the vehicle.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Charlotte Motor Speedway and Prime Social Group will institute a plan to provide deliver world-class entertainment in a healthy and safe environment. Per current North Carolina regulations and Phase 2.5 restrictions, fans will be required to stay in their car, truck or SUV and wear proper face coverings when outside of the vehicle. Venue staff will wear masks and enforce proper social distancing between cars. Contactless ticket scanning will take place upon entry and individuals will be allowed to bring their own food and beverage to the shows. All music will be broadcast through a low-FM stereo frequency to encourage fans to stay in or on their vehicles.
Prime Social Group has also partnered with DOC Disinfectant to provide deep-cleaning services for restroom facilities, the stage, and other high-traffic areas prior to and during the event.
Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, October 2 at 10 a.m. est. To purchase tickets and view venue information visit SpeedwayConcerts.com.
About Prime Social Group
Founded in 2010, Prime Social is the leading concert and festival promotion company focused on major college markets. In addition to its over 100 concerts per year, Prime Social produces 10 full-scale festivals in the United States and abroad.
For more information visit primesocial.com.
About Charlotte Motor Speedway
Charlotte Motor Speedway is located 13 miles outside of Charlotte in Concord, North Carolina. The complex features a 1.5 mi quad oval track that hosts NASCAR racing including the prestigious Coca-Cola 600 on Memorial Day weekend, the NASCAR All-Star Race, and the Bank of America Roval 400. The speedway was built in 1959 by Bruton Smith and is considered the home track for NASCAR with many race teams.
For more information visit charlottemotorspeedway.com
