NEW YORK, NY (June 7, 2021) —  Fresh off the release of their first album in nearly seven years, BUTTER MIRACLE, SUITE ONE,  the legendary Counting Crows todayannounce the dates for their highly anticipated return to the road with the Butter Miracle tour coming to White Oak Amphitheatre at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex on Sept. 28.

Frank Turner, Seán Barna and Matt Sucich are set as support acts for the tour. The Butter Miracle tour announcement comes days after the release of BUTTER MIRACLE, SUITE ONE, a four-track, nineteen-minute suite available now worldwide.

A Counting Crows artist presale and VIP package sales for the tour begin Tuesday, June 8 at 10AM local time and tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, June 11 at 10AM local time. VIP packages include exclusive merchandise and access to a special soundcheck experience.  Visit CountingCrows.comfor all the details.

Earlier this year, frontman Adam Duritz teased both the album and tour via his popular online cooking show by making a recipe for…buttered toast

THE BUTTER MIRACLE TOUR 2021 U.S. TOUR DATES

August 7                      Atlantic City, NJ         Hard Rock Atlantic City

August 8                      Boston, MA                Leader Bank Pavilion

August 10                    Youngstown, OH        Youngstown Foundation Amphitheater

August 12                    Franklin, TN               FirstBank Amphitheater

August 14                    Cincinnati, OH           PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center

August 15                    Detroit, MI                  Meadow Brook Amphitheatre

August 17                    Indianapolis, IN          TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park

August 19                    Chicago, IL                 Ravinia*

August 21                    Saint Louis, MO         Saint Louis Music Park

August 24                    Denver, CO                 Fillmore Auditorium

August 26                    Salt Lake City, UT      TBD – to be announced June 8 at 10am MT

August 28                    Spokane, WA              Pavilion at Riverfront

August 29                    Seattle, WA                Marymoor Amphitheater

August 31                    Portland, OR               Edgefield

September 3                Berkley, CA                The Greek Theatre

September 4                Paso Robles, CA         Vina Robles Amphitheatre

September 6                Murphys, CA              Ironstone Amphitheatre

September 8                San Diego, CA            Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

September 11              Redondo Beach, CA   BeachLife Festival

September 12              Phoenix, AZ               Arizona Federal Theatre

September 15              Austin, TX                  Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

September 17              Dallas, TX                   The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory 

September 18              Rogers, AR                 Walmart AMP

September 20              New Orleans, LA        Saenger Theatre

September 23              Jacksonville, FL          Daily’s Place

September 24              Atlanta, GA                Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

September 26              Simpsonville, SC        CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

September 28             Greensboro, NC        White Oak Amphitheatre

September 29              Wilmington, NC         Riverfront Park Amphitheater

October 1                    Washington, D.C.       The Theater at MGM National Harbor

October 2                    Richmond, VA           Altria Theatre

October 5                    New York, NY           Hammerstein Ballroom

Counting Crows have enchanted listeners worldwide for more than two decades with their intensely soulful and intricate take on timeless rock & roll. Exploding onto the music scene in 1993 with their multi-platinum breakout album, August and Everything After, the band has gone on torelease seven studio albums, selling more than 20 million records worldwide, and is revered as one of the world's most pre-eminent live touring rock bands. In 2004, Counting Crows recorded the chart-topping "Accidently in Love" for the animated motion picture Shrek 2. The instant success of the track earned theman Academy Award nomination for "Best Original Song" at the 2005 Academy Awards, a Golden Globe nomination for "Best Original Song," and a GRAMMY Award nomination for "Best Song Written for a Motion Picture, Television or Other Visual Media." Over the last 30 years, the masterful songwriting from frontman Adam Duritz put the band at No.8 on Billboard Magazine's 2021 "Greatest Of All Time: Adult Alternative 25th Anniversary Chart." On May 21, 2021, Counting Crows released BUTTER MIRACLE, SUITE ONE to rave reviews.

