Connecting dots and celebrating music communities in the 2021 Triad’s Best Awards

Within the Triad, music communities work as avenues of connection between themselves and fans. And to honor the winners of the 2021 YES! Weekly Triad’s Best reader poll for music, we connect the dots, highlighting and celebrating the close connections and communities we share.
Celebrating community is tops for the folks behind Skullfest, who won “Best Live Triad Music Show of 2020” for their annual metal and rock celebration at the Skull Lounge in Randleman.
Hosted by Skulls and Whiskey (who placed second for “Best Tribute / Cover Band,”) the lineup also included Desired Redemption—winners of “Best Local Original Band”—which features drummer Jesse Mabe (runner-up for “Best Percussionist,”) and singer Denise “Dee” Masters (runner-up for “Best Vocalist.).” For Masters, “Skullfest is like a family reunion,” she said. “It’s a festival of bands who have played together and helped each other out all year long, and that’s how we get together and celebrate.”
Beginning as a small Labor Day gathering in 2015, Skullfest quickly grew into an annual event, bringing national touring acts like Nashville Pussy to the small DIY spot affectionately known as “the Skull Lounge.” Skullfest organizer, JC “The Hammer” Casey, considers it a pleasure to host—and perform, as frontman of Skulls and Whiskey, the resident band around which Skullfest revolves.
“The Skull Lounge is the Heart of Skulls and Whiskey,” Casey said, “it’s home.” Fully equipped with all the gear for a show, the group pushed forward with Skullfest 2020 a bit later in the year, once pandemic restrictions eased in November. “We had extra preparations, including masks and hand sanitizers, as well as temperature checks and a symptom questionnaire,” he explained of the precautions taken to ensure a safe and successful time.
As a group, Skulls and Whiskey pays tribute to Viking Skull, a hard-hitting English metal band, while also channeling heavy-metal classics from the likes of Black Sabbath, AC/DC, and Motorhead. “We try to write songs that are driving, groovy, and all about having fun,” Casey said of their original material. “We’ve developed our sound by aiming to be as loud as possible without sacrificing quality,” he added, acknowledging the talent of their soundman and “unofficial 6th band member,” Wayne, who Casey considers essential for “crafting a sound that is loud and powerful, but also crisp and clear.”
Plans are currently underway for Skullfest 2021 on Sept. 18. “We try to make Skullfest bigger and better for the fans and the bands,” Casey said, “We love to play and want our fans to have as much fun at our shows as we do.”
The pursuit for fun for fans is a sentiment shared by lounge-lady and DJ, Jessica Mashburn who snagged runner-up for both “Best Vocalist” and “Best Piano Player,” while her Print Works Bistro residency with AM rOdeO (her duo with Evan Olson) placed runner-up for “Best Live Triad Music Show.”
“Making music in the Triad for this community is where our heart is!” Mashburn said with thanks to fans and voters. “We miss our weekly shows and all our regulars so much,” she added of their Wednesday “Mussels, wine and music” nights at Print Works, which she hopes will return toward the end of summer.
The pair celebrated the 10-years of their Print Works residency with an online show, and they’re looking forward to a live return. “I started playing some small private events as a solo artist a few weeks ago,” Mashburn said. “It felt so good to be back at it. We’re not sure how we survived this year, but we are so glad we made it.”
While artists fashioned ways of surviving the shutdown, agencies like Triad Musicians Matter, founded by “Best Songwriter” Kristy Jackson, worked to provide relief. Even before the pandemic, TMM offered assistance to Triad musicians in the face of illness, injury, or displacement. “In many cases, it’s the musicians who are the first to offer their time and talents to help raise funds for many worthy local and global causes,” Jackson said about the organization, “it’s our purpose to be a vehicle to which the community can give back.”
Fundraising often comes from benefit shows, with lineups that have included AM rOdeO, as well as appearances from acts like Brice Street, which features Doug Dennis (runner-up for “Best Bassist,”) who also plays in Smitty and the JumpStarters with drummer Roy Brown (second-place “Best Percussionist.”) The JumpStarters often perform at Walker’s Bar (runner-up for “Most Unique Place to Hear Live Music,”) with their next show being at the Sawmill II on June 18.
One particular TMM benefit featured a reunion from the early-80s Tate Street kings, Tornado, of which Sam Frazier (second-place for “Best Guitarist”) was a member. Frazier, who currently heads Sam Frazier and the Side Effects, kept his response simple, bestowing gratitude toward voters, and praising Doodad Farm, where he’s scheduled to play on July 24. “Doodad Farm is an outstanding place to experience music!” he said.
Frazier is hardly the sole Doodad fan. Situated on a farm a few miles from downtown Greensboro, Doodad Farm received runner-up for “Best Music Venue in Guilford County” and has hosted the likes of Bruce Piephoff (runner-up” Best Songwriter,”) and Crystal Bright (second-place winner for “Best Piano Player.”)
The fandom is mutual for Doodad operator Dean Driver. “When we started Doodad Farm in 2011, we said we’d avoid having the same bands appear year after year, but we make an exception for Sam Frazier,” Driver said,” he brings in such an appreciative and enthusiastic crowd and is the first to raise his hand to help with fundraiser concerts. And, let’s face it — the guy always rocks the farm.”
And as live events return, Doodad is looking forward to getting a little rocked. “We’re slowly waking up after the pandemic,” Driver noted of their upcoming calendar, which includes the return of the monthly “Last Thursday Songwriters’ Circle” on May 27 and a tribute and memorial to songwriter Mike Gaffney on May 30.
“I think people recognize what we’re doing here as soon as they arrive,” Driver mused on their award while thanking patrons. “We simply seek to provide a non-commercial space for musicians to connect with audiences. We’re just ten minutes from downtown, but you feel like you’re in another world. And as a grassroots, volunteer-run, nonprofit venue, it’s a great honor to be recognized in this way.”
Doodad hopes to likewise honor the community through their events, including the return of Groove Jam, which serves as a fundraiser for the Greensboro Urban Ministry. Headed by Rich Lerner and The Groove, (which features Craig Pannell, who won second-place for “Best Bassist,”) Groove Jam X is scheduled for Sept. 25.
Seth Williams played Groove Jam VIII with his group Whiskey Foxtrot; as a solo artist, he’s scheduled for June 3 at the Ramkat, winner of “Best Venue in Forsyth County.” The Winston club recently celebrated their reopening with the Vagabond Saints Society performing Tom Petty’s “Damn the Torpedoes,” over two sold-out shows. The VSS presentation of Pink Floyd’s The Wall placed runner-up for “Best Live Triad Music Show of 2020,” and they’ll be back at the Ramkat, doing the Rolling Stones, on June 18th.
Looking to uphold their title at the top, the Ramkat is quickly filling their calendar, with Graham Sharp (of Steep Canyon Rangers) scheduled for May 27; and their “Summer Music Shindig” outdoor concert series starting with the Steel Drivers on June 4, followed by Chatham County Line on June 11.
Likewise, an extensive summer schedule is on the books for Big Something (runner-up for “Best Original Band”), slated for major festivals across the country. The group spent most of 2020 playing regular live streams, with a notable live show during the inaugural season of The Drive at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds (runner-up for “Best Venue in Forsyth County.)
The Drive is also doing big things, hosting an evening with Tedeschi Trucks on June 22, and screening a free movie night, sponsored by The Parenting PATH on June 6, with a laser light show on June 24.
Brothers Pearl, who’s known for their Allman Brothers covers, got runner-up for “Best Tribute / Cover Band” and came in second place for “Best Live Triad Music Show” for an appearance at Gypsy-Road Brewing Company. The Kernersville spot also won “Most Unique Place to Hear Live Music” and got second place for “Best Music Venue in Forsyth County.”
A Gypsy-Road regular, James Vincent Carroll (runner-up for “Best Musician”), has upcoming brewery shows on May 26, June 30, July 28, and Aug 25.
Meanwhile, Spindle 45 once again swept the Triad’s Best, with members picking up awards in seven categories, including “Best Tribute/ Cover Band,” “Best Bassist,” “Best Guitarist,” and “Best Percussionist.” Powerhouse, Laurie Alley, won “Best Piano Player” and placed second for both “Best Musician” and “Best Vocalist.”
“It’s humbling to be included on that list,” Alley said, “there are so many quality musicians in the Triad, and it’s an incredibly supportive music community.” Reflecting on her multiple awards,
“I’m grateful for parents that encouraged me to explore the arts, starting with piano lessons in Kindergarten, then to voice and clarinet/saxophone lessons as a teenager,” she explained,” three of the instruments that I play (tenor sax, alto sax, and clarinet) belonged to my grandfather who was a professional musician in Hawaii; every time I play them, I feel a little closer to him.”
Beyond her family, Alley expressed gratitude for her fans and bandmates. “I’m so thankful for the opportunity to share the stage with my talented bandmates in Spindle 45, and we’re so excited to be playing out again,” she said. “The pandemic threw us a curve, but we were able to extend our reach online, adding over six thousand Facebook followers from as far away as Finland, Canada, and the Philippines. We love receiving messages from our new friends across the globe.”
Looking to spin a few new fans, Spindle 45 has dates at Old Nick’s Pub Arcadia on May 29, at Bull’s Tavern (runner-up for “Best Music Venue in Forsyth County”) on June 4, at the Deck (“Best Music Venue in Guilford County” and runner-up for “Most Unique Place to Hear Live Music”) on June 13, and at Rizzo’s (runner-up Best Music Venue in Forsyth County”) on July 17.
Over in Greensboro, the Flat Iron (who won “Coolest Small Bar,” came in second place for “Best Music Venue in Guilford County,” and got runner-up for “Most Intimate Music Venue,”) has been getting back in the swing with “Offbeat Tuesday” vinyl nights hosted by Prez. Their next show will feature Charlie Hunter (who also plays in the Sam Fribush Organ Trio with Fribush, runner-up for “Best Piano Player”) and Brevan Hampden on June 1.
Throughout the Triad, musicians and artists continue creating communities and connections worth celebrating. Congrats!
