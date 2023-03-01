The search for the Winston-Salem Symphony’s next Music Director continues this weekend as Vinay Parameswaran takes the stage with Music from the Homelands. The show spotlights European folk music traditions that strengthened the notions of inspiration and cultural pride in the concert hall during the 19th and 20th centuries. Guest artist Lara St. John returns to perform Antonin Dvořák’s delightful Concerto in A Minor for Violin and Orchestra with expressive Slavic melodies and vibrant dance rhythms. This piece is nestled between Jean Sibelius’s seminal Nordic work, Finlandia, and Witold Lutosławski’s powerhouse Concerto for Orchestra.
Parameswaran is an acclaimed conductor who has traveled the world to lead major orchestras. He has recently served as associate conductor for the Nashville Symphony and just completed his tenure as associate conductor for the Cleveland Orchestra. He grew up in the San Francisco Bay area, where he honed his skills as a pianist and percussionist before transitioning to conducting. He currently lives in Madison, WI, with his wife and two dogs.
When asked about his favorite part of being a conductor, Parameswaran said, “First and foremost is the collaborative aspect of conducting and getting to make music with ensembles, big and small, and soloists. I love that I get to live with these great masterpieces. I enjoy spending weeks, months, and years just trying to digest these great works, trying to live with them, and trying to make sense of them.”
Parameswaran is passionate about music, but he’s also an avid outdoorsman who loves to hike and explore nature. “A day of total relaxation would certainly begin with a workout. A big cup of coffee is certainly a must in the morning,” he said. “Then ideally, my wife and I would go and do a big hike somewhere with our two dogs, Ozzy and Rue. We love to be outside exploring nature, especially the mountains. After that, cooking a big meal and enjoying some great food with family and friends always round out a great day.”
Parameswaran listens to contemporary music, including Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar, when he’s not focused on preparing for an upcoming concert. He enjoys podcasts from the political and sports realms. Being a huge NBA fan means that he can frequently be found listening to podcasts like The Low Post and Dunked On.
When asked what historical figure he would like to have coffee and conversation with, Parameswaran said, “I would choose Mahatma Gandhi. I can’t even say how inspirational it would be to be in the presence of someone who inspired so much change around the world. Also, to be around someone with so much self-discipline, conviction, and powerful core beliefs. If I could have any moment with him, I certainly would.”
Parameswaran is particularly excited about his upcoming concerts with the Winston-Salem Symphony, where he’ll conduct works that show off the orchestra while referencing European folk music traditions. “These are three pieces that I love intensely,” he said. “I love the mix of more familiar works like the Sibelius and Dvořák, and in my opinion, one of the hidden gems of the 20th century: Lutosławski’s Concerto for Orchestra. These will be some really fun concerts with exciting music.”
Joining Parameswaran on the stage is Canadian-born violinist Lara St. John who has been described as “something of a phenomenon” by The Strad and a “high-powered soloist” by The New York Times. Local audiences will recognize St. John from multiple guest artist appearances with the Winston-Salem Symphony over the years. Her iconic press photo used worldwide was taken at the bottom of the falls in nearby Hanging Rock State Park on her last visit to the city. St. John has performed in esteemed concert halls alongside the most notable orchestras globally. She owns and runs her record label, Ancalagon, which she founded in 1997. Past recordings have topped the iTunes charts and won St. John a Juno Award, the Canadian version of a Grammy.
The Music from the Homelands concerts occur on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, March 5, 2023, at 3 p.m. at the Stevens Center of the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, 405 West Fourth Street, in downtown Winston-Salem. Tickets begin at $25 and are available by calling (336) 464-0145 or online at wssymphony.org.
