Springtime, y’all. Flowers are blooming, festivals are popping and across the Triad, concert series are springing to life.
Sundays are for songwriters around Greensboro. Running year-round, Ashley Virginia’s “What the Folk!” series starts the week, three Sundays a month at Oden Brewing. And over at Scuppernong Books, Doug Baker plays host to a “songwriters in the round” series every second Sunday at Scuppernong. Affectionately dubbed “Songwriters@Scup,” the next round goes down on April 9, with special guests Leah Kaufman, Lyndon Rego, and Bryan Toney.
Pickers and grinners can spend the first and third Sunday mornings of the month at Lebauer Park and Lawn Service for “Bluegrass and Biscuits,” featuring rotating musicians and baked treats from Spinnamon’s, served 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; music starts at 11 a.m. Andy Eversole will perform on April 2 and Emily Stewart will pluck away the morning of April 16. Fans can return for half-priced wine and a wider range of genres for Lawn Service’s “Music in a Bottle” series, running every Wednesday into the fall. Scheduled artists for April include Drew Foust, Kris Atom, Sam Robinson, and Alan Peterson.
Folks looking for mid-week songwriter circles can head to Doodad Farms on the edge of town for their monthly sessions, every last Thursday of the month. Meanwhile, Thursdays are for Jazz at the O. Henry Hotel, with Dave Fox, Neill Clegg, and Matt Kendrick joined by guest vocalists every week. For the classical fans, the Opus concert series winds down as the Choral Society of Greensboro and Philharmonia of Greensboro perform select pieces by Brahms, along with Mendelssohn’s “Lobgesang,” at Guilford College’s Dana Auditorium on April 22.
Bringing electrovibes, the “Rise Up” house music party series returns to the Historic Magnolia House on May 5. Hosts Alvin Shavers and Tomie B (aka DJ Real) intend to lay deep soul and house grooves at the “house that soul built,” every first Friday of the month.
For the beatheads, In the Beat of the Night continues its weekly run on Wednesdays at the Flat Iron; and Beats.Batch, a monthly “beat show series for peace,” is back with the spring — running every second Saturday at etc.gso, with hosts Katie.Blvd and the Gentleman Boss.
Katie.Blvd will also join Ashley Virginia in hopping across the Triad (and from the host to the performer seat) as guests at “the Lab,” a new monthly series from Winston-Salem’s Dose Art Collective (in partnership with the Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County). Going down April 10 in the parking garage of Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, the Lab’s “experiment 005” session will feature food, vendors, and a slew of music and visual performers including Elijah Edwards, Sola, Flower in Bloom, Ephraim Snow, and more.
The Arts Council Winston-Salem’s endeavors continue with “Amplify: A Local Music Series,” curated by Spencer Aubrey (also known as p.s. edekot) the series runs one Thursday a month at the Reynolds Place Theatre, with the next session happening April 6.
Aubrey will also make the rounds as a guest DJ for the April edition of the new “House Hangs” series at the Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art. Spring abounds at SECCA, with the historic Hanes House ushering its latest phase with fresh furnishings and new programming that caters to a variety of senses. “House Hangs” will happen every last Friday of the month, pairing provisions from local chefs with area DJs and groovy cocktails al fresco on the terrace (or inside the house, weather depending). Niervash is on decks for the hang session on March 31, with culinary offerings from Chef Jordan Rainbolt of Native Root. Aubrey (as DJ p.s. edekot) will spin the April 28 hang, with food from Chef Adé.
But that’s hardly the only series taking over the Hanes House terrace, as the third season of “Lyrics by the Lake” kicks off May 12, with host LB the Poet. Running every second Friday through August, the event blends music, art, comedy, poetry, and live painting amidst a vendor market and the serenity of SECCA’s lakeside setting. Moving indoors, the Otesha Creative Arts Ensemble will offer a West African drum and dance workshop in SECCA’s McChesney Scott Dunn Auditorium every second Saturday through June.
Around the corner, the folks at Reynolda Village are getting into the springtime spirit with their “More Barn” concert series. Titled in an homage referencing Neil Young’s “Harvest” album production, the series hosts music performances in the Village’s Barn event center. Upcoming shows include The Contenders on April 13 and Darrell Scott on April 26.
From Forsyth County barns to High Point train stations, the music flows through the Centennial Station Arts Center in downtown High Point, where Jack Gorham hosts the “Centennial Station Song Circle” every first Tuesday of the month. And as tradition, springtime in High Point means Furniture Market madness. Geared toward showrooms and professionals, the Market’s “Center Stage” park is an outdoor arena located between the Showplace and Transportation Terminal offering a little “something for everyone” with the “Live Music at Lunch” series running 11 a.m.-2 p.m. April 22-24, featuring the Evan Blackerby Trio, Karlton Jones, and Nishah DiMeo. Meanwhile, live music runs into the evening that weekend, with En Vogue taking Center Stage, 7-8:30 p.m., on April 22 and Chris Janson on April 23.
Down the road in Jamestown, they’ll kick off the monthly “Music in the Park” concert series at Wrenn Miller Park, happening first Friday evenings, starting with Dante’s Roadhouse on May 5. The Originals Band will perform June 2; the Special Occasion band will be on July 7; AM rOdeO will host a special “National Night Out” concert on Tuesday, August 1 (fans can also catch them Wednesdays at Printworks Bistro); 80z NATION will perform September 1; and the series will close with the Ryan Perry Band on October 6.
Springtime is here as concert series spring to life across the Triad!
Katei Cranford is a Triad music nerd who enjoys spotlighting artists and events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.