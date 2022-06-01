COMING TO THE CROWN AT THE CAROLINA
EAST OF NASHVILLE SONGWRITERS IN THE ROUND – SUNDAY, JUNE 19
CHAD EBY AND ARIEL POCOCK – FRIDAY, JULY 15
LIBBY RODENBOUGH AND BLUE CACTUS – THURSDAY, AUGUST 4
Greensboro, NC – The Carolina Theatre announces three show additions in The Crown at the Carolina, located on the third floor of the theatre. Tickets are on sale now through the Carolina Theatre Box Office and at CarolinaTheatre.com.
The Crown at the Carolina started its life as the 1927 vaudeville house’s original sign shop, churning out iconic posters and ads for early touring shows and movies. After spending the decades that followed as a storage area, the space underwent its first phase of renovation to open to the public as The Crown in September of 2013. Now a high-tech, flexible performance space, The Crown is celebrated for its delicate acoustics, inviting ambiance, intimate setting, as well as its accessibility to the Triad’s performing arts community. Warm, exposed brick walls, high ceilings, and huge lead-paned windows (original to the building) bring the room its natural, historic, up-cycled “cool” factor.
* * * * * * * * * * *
EAST OF NASHVILLE SONGWRITERS IN THE ROUND Sunday, June 19, 7:00pm
FEATURING EMANUEL WYNTER, MOMMA MOLASSES & MATTY SHEETS
In The Crown at the Carolina
The East of Nashville Songwriters in the Round Series, which is scheduled to run monthly through September, showcases a diverse mix of local, regional, and nationally acclaimed songwriters sharing their songs and the stories behind them in the intimate surrounding of the Crown. Hosted by Colin Cutler, this second installment of the series will feature Emanuel Wynter, Momma Molasses, and Matty Sheets.
ABOUT EMANUEL WYNTER
Emanuel Wynter is a North Carolina-based violinist/singer/songwriter. His musical journey started at the age of six when he was signed up for violin classes in the first grade. Seventeen years later, Emanuel's dedication to music, as well as his time as a professional violinist, has exposed him to styles ranging from classic rock to jazz. Emanuel's influences are all ingredients at the table, combining flavors to create music as a partnership of the contemporary sounds of Neo-Soul, Funk, and R & B, with the sounds of a traditional violin.
ABOUT MATTY SHEETS
Matty Sheets is a storyteller, musician, artist, writer, and humanist. A fixture of the Greensboro music scene, he has featured in and led several bands, performed at the Reeves Theater with the Martha Bassett Show, The Crown at the Carolina, and many other notable venues in the Triad. He devotes time to assisting other musicians by booking shows, giving guitar lessons, and in general being a positive source of encouragement and a friend to anyone in need. Mattyrecently had success with a crowdfunding campaign that will allow him to produce and record his next album, a ukulele-focused project honoring his transition to performing and writing on this traditional instrument that highlights his signature post-folk style.
ABOUT MOMMA MOLASSES
Currently based in Bristol, Virginia, Tennessee, and originally from the Pines of North Carolina, Momma Molasses' music is soul-stirringly resonant, and smothered in good old fashioned folk sentiment, blending Americana, Old-Time, Alt-Country, Piedmont Blues, Swing, Appalachian, and Bluegrass music into a uniquely timeless sound. Harnessing her rolling contralto voice over homespun finger-picked guitar, her sound is warm, rich, and passionate, with songs that embrace, and captivate listeners.
ABOUT COLIN CUTLER
A Greensboro-based songwriter toting guitars, a banjo, and harmonicas, Colin Cutler's music spans the breadth of Americana, from old-time to blues to roots rock, with lyrics informed by the earthy storytelling traditions of the South, his Pentecostal upbringing, and time in the Army.
Tickets are $12 in advance, or $15 at the door. A $3 processing fee and sales tax will be added to each ticket.
* * * * * * * * * * *
CHAD EBY AND ARIEL POCOCK Friday, July 15, 7:30pm
In The Crown at the Carolina
Ariel Pocock and Chad Eby, who have been delighting audiences around the world for the past five years with their intimate duo interpretations, make their return to The Crown at the Carolina. Finally back home in their own musical backyard, expect bold and whimsical twists on the familiar, lesser-known gems from jazz, film, and popular song, and original songs that can only happen when two friends meet onstage.
ABOUT THE BAND
Ariel Pocock has received international acclaim as an equally captivating jazz pianist, vocalist, and composer. Ariel's notable performances as a headline act include the Montreal International Jazz Festival, the Gilmore International Keyboard Festival, the Rochester International Jazz Festival, the Vancouver International Jazz Festival, the 2014 Jazz Cruise, the Tokyo Jazz Festival, the Quebec City International Jazz Festival, the Stanford Jazz Workshop, and many more.
Chad Eby has earned widespread critical acclaim as “a consummate improviser” (Jazz Times), “has tremendous poise and natural melodic sense” (Ottawa Sun), and his ”tone is boundless, blues-inflected, and wholly satisfying” (AllAboutJazz.com). He is Associate Professor in the Miles Davis Jazz Studies Program at UNCG and is a Conn-Selmer and D'Addario Woodwinds Performing Artist.
Tickets are $12, taxes included. A $3 processing fee will be added to each ticket.
* * * * * * * * * * *
LIBBY RODENBOUGH AND BLUE CACTUS Thursday, August 4, 7:30pm
In The Crown at the Carolina
Libby Rodenbough and Blue Cactus are coming to The Crown at the Carolina.
ABOUT LIBBY RODENBOUGH
Libby grew up in Greensboro going to Friendly Shopping Center to hang out with friends at the Gap and drink “smoothies” that were like thick Kool-Aid. She got sick on sugar and decided to start sneering more. At 19, she went to Chicago to take classes at the Old Town School of Folk Music, where Pete Seeger and John Prine had played, and lost her edge again. She went back to college in North Carolina and abruptly fell in love, swallowed point blank. She joined a folky band called Mipso. Her heart broke. She got tired of going to bars and moved to the country. Then she got tired of the country and moved closer to the bars. She traveled all over the U.S. and a few other parts of the world playing songs for people, and they were the type of song people can sing along to, and it felt uncanny when they sang along.
Half the time it feels silly to be making this stuff, and some of the time it feels like a well-greased wheel, but mostly she’s just worn in a little path, and she keeps finding herself coming back to walk it and see what new bugs will catch her eye.
It’s a strange time to publish something you’ve made, or that’s a strange thing to do in any time. So much of it feels like spectacle, but then what about the tree that fell in the empty forest? What about how great it is to kiss in public? What’s the point if you’re not doing a little dancing around, wearing blue leather boots, holding a tennis racket and a sprouting onion?
ABOUT BLUE CACTUS
Blue Cactus, the North Carolina duo of Steph Stewart and Mario Arnez, make Cosmic Americana: a blend of grit, glitz, groove, and twang that evokes a celestial soundscape of mid-century heartbreak.
Following their critically acclaimed 2017 debut and a string of singles in 2020, their evolution is made plain on their sophomore LP, Stranger Again, released May 7, 2021 on Sleepy Cat Records. Stranger Again is a deep dive into Cosmic American music, with the band taking their sound into ambitious new planes, where country-rock meets light psychedelia as the soaring vocals meet twangy slide-guitars and propulsive bass-lines. Throughout Stranger Again, they explore loss and longing, self-love, and reckoning with personal, political, and human struggles.
Their finest work yet, Blue Cactus resuscitate a fleeting style of honest-to-goodness country music. With a high lonesome twang, an Emmylou-like southern drawl, and blistering guitar techniques, Blue Cactus’ new record Stranger Again exercises the honky-tonk muscles to firmly bear the flag for a new generation of cosmic country practitioners.
Tickets are $15 in advance, or $20 at the door, taxes included. A $3 processing fee will be added to each ticket.
* * * * * * * * * * *
As the Carolina Theatre welcomes audiences back to Downtown Greensboro, here are the current health and safety guidelines in place to keep guests, performers, and staff as safe and comfortable as possible:
- · Masks are recommended and social distancing is encouraged, when possible.
- · Hand sanitation stations can be found throughout the theatre lobby, with regular cleaning of high-touch areas by theatre staff.
- · All theatre restrooms have been upgraded with touchless toilets, sinks, soap dispensers, and towel dispensers.
- · Paperless e-tickets are now in use for all events.
- · Please check specific event listings to verify individual show requirements.
The Carolina Theatre’s in-person Box Office is open Monday through Friday, from noon until 3PM.
Guests can also email ticketing questions to boxoffice@carolinatheatre.com.
Presenting Arts, Preserving History. The Carolina Theatre receives generous support from ArtsGreensboro.
Carolina Theatre . 310 S. Greene Street . Greensboro, NC 27401 . CarolinaTheatre.com
