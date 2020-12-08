Come Hear N.C. turns up the mic on the ‘Culture, Power and Politics of N.C. Hip-Hop’

Featured photo from www.ncarts.org
The roots of American music run deep in North Carolina, as Come Hear N.C. continues its mission to celebrate North Carolinian music with “Mic Check: Culture, Power, and the Politics of N.C. Hip-Hop,” a multimedia initiative exploring a new wave of North Carolina protest music through hip-hop artists on the frontlines.
The two-part series kicked off with the first installment on Dec. 6, featuring J. Gunn, Rowdy, and Troya. Part two, featuring Dasan Ahanu and Jooselord, will air on Dec. 13.
As Come Hear N.C. organizers note, “From Nina Simone to Max Roach, North Carolinians carry a powerful legacy of creating music that documents the social ills of America.”
But that torch isn’t buried in the past, as five top North Carolina hip-hop artists unite, in partnership with the Black on Black Project, for “Mic Check” to discuss the ways they use music to stand up against social injustice.
Hosted by Mike Williams, of the Black on Black Project, each program will feature Williams engaging the artists in conversation about how their music breaks down social issues related to gun violence, police brutality, and inequities in education.
The series is delivered through a multimedia project created by hip-hop scholar Kyesha Jennings to document the ways North Carolina hip-hop artists are using music to address contemporary forms of racial injustice.
“In this moment, Southern hip-hop artists are leading the newest wave of protest music,” Jennings said, “and [these] artists are using their national and local platforms to speak out against present-day forms of injustice.“
Jennings is an award-winning lecturer in English at North Carolina State University, creative-multi-hyphenate and contributing writer for INDY Week, where she runs a bi-weekly column, “Her Take: On Carolina Hip-Hop.” She describes the North Carolina hip-hop scene as “energetic through the lense of hunger. There’s a desire to be noticed— a desire to receive their flowers. Despite being overlooked, they continue to work hard to create dope music.”
The “Mic Check” format was inspired by Genius lyric videos, wherein the artists perform and analyze politically conscious verses while conversing with Williams regarding social topics. Jennings covered similar territory over the summer in an INDY Week article titled, ”North Carolina Hip-Hop Artists Use Their Voices to Say Black Lives Matter.”
“It is not just celebrities or mainstream rap artists who use rap and hip-hop as a form of expression and a means toward resistance,” Jennings wrote in the article, ”right here in North Carolina, independent local artists have relied on the culture not only to grieve the unjustified killings of Black folk at the hands of the police but also to resist systemic racism and evoke change.”
Wilson artist Troya is the sole carry-over from Jenning’s article to appear in “Mic Check,” where she discusses her summer single “Black Boy,” written for (and inspired by) her younger cousins. Joining Troya for the first round is award-winning spoken word artist Dasan Ahanu, co-founder and managing director of Durham’s Black Poetry Theatre.
J. Gunn is a fourth-generation Durhamite and Durham City Council candidate who was featured on the BET reality series Music Moguls and is co-founder of the annual Black August in the Park festival. He’s part of the Greater Durham Chamber of Commerce and serves on the boards of the Durham Public Schools Foundation, the North Carolina Center for Nonprofits, and the Museum of Durham History.
Gunn begins his portion with a freestyle performance inspired by the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, reinforcing throughout that “hip-hop is a rebel culture.”
“Rap can be punk, too,” echoed multiple Carolina Music Award nominee Jooselord, whose latest album, MoshPit Messiah, drips with righteous rage around social issues.
“JooseLord hopes this perfectly curated collection of street and protest anthems will spark the most energetic mosh pits hip-hop has ever seen,” Jennings wrote of the record, “hence the album’s title, which was inspired by a moniker given to JooseLord by a fan.”
Fellow Carolina Music Award nominee Kevin “Rowdy” Rowsey was nominated for his jazz band, (J) Rowdy & The Night Shift. He also performs as part of the national collective No9to5 Music, and holds a Master of Arts in Teaching from UNC-Greensboro, and has been featured on BET, NPR, PBS Kids, and as a TEDx host.
Surrounding hip-hop, Rowsey holds the position of a United States Hip-Hop Ambassador through the U.S. Department of State and the Next Level Hip-Hop Program. Rowsey has worked as Program Director with the Afro-futurist teen center Blackspace in downtown Durham and is the creator behind two Triangle-area cyphers.
Rowsey draws inspiration and an out-of-the-box mentality fueled by his observations of “producers making their way on Black music, but don’t necessarily have an appreciation for Black culture.“
It’s an ideal upheld by the North Carolina Arts Council, who consider “Mic Check” as part of their “efforts to understand how disparities of race, class, and access stand in the way of its vision of arts for all people.”
