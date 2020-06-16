HIGH POINT, NC (June 16, 2020) – The organizers of the John Coltrane International Jazz and Blues Festival have announced that the festival will not be held this year. Citing the coronavirus pandemic and current national events, the Friends of John Coltrane, Inc. decided to postpone the two-day event to mark its 10th anniversary on Sept. 4-5, 2021.
A recently released statement, posted on the festival website read in part, “We spent a lot of hours considering how we would present the festival in a way that would protect you, our festival attendees, as well as our staff, volunteers, vendors, sponsors and performing artists. It was difficult for us to consider holding an event on the scale of the Coltrane Jazzfest and maintain the necessary social distancing protocols.”
The Student Instrument Contest is not postponed and winners will be selected to receive prizes of brand new instruments for the 2020 essay competition. North Carolina middle and high school students are eligible to enter by submitting a recorded video of themselves or a written entry explaining their need for an instrument and the importance of music in their lives. The entry deadline is July 25, 2020. All entries must be submitted online at the festival website under “Student Contest” at www.coltranejazzfest.com.
Full Postponement Statement:
As we in our local and national community contend with the extraordinary set of circumstances from the social upheaval engulfing the country and the unrelenting coronavirus pandemic, the decision has been made to postpone the 10th Annual John Coltrane International Jazz and Blues Festival. We spent a lot of hours considering how we would present the festival in a way that would protect you, our festival attendees, as well as our staff, volunteers, vendors, sponsors and performing artists. It was difficult for us to consider holding an event on the scale of the Coltrane Jazzfest and maintain the necessary social distancing protocols. We determined our best option was to postpone the 10th anniversary of the John Coltrane International Jazz and Blues Festival until Sept. 4-5, 2021.
We send condolences to the family of George Floyd as they mourn his senseless death. We also send our condolences to all in our community who have lost loved ones to COVID-19. In addition, we want to thank all the front line workers who put their lives on the line each day in the fight against the virus and those who deliver vitally needed services to us each day.
Even though the festival will not take place this year, we will continue with the essay driven Student Instrument Contest where young people enrolled in North Carolina middle and high schools have a chance to win a new instrument. Thank you to our outstanding sponsors who have supported our efforts throughout the years and allow us to proceed with the contest. We think it is so important that while at home our young people continue to develop their music skills. Our hope is that we will encourage students to practice at home by providing new instruments to some who are in need. We also hope to nurture our young musicians who will grow up and create songs that help future generations find catharsis during difficult times through the universal blessing of music.
The John Coltrane International Jazz and Blues Festival welcomes all races and ethnicities to participate in an event that honors the legacy of John Coltrane and when held, generates an atmosphere of collective peace and good will induced by the connective power of music to emotionally heal and unify.
