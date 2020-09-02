Greensboro, N.C. (September 2, 2020) – The College of Visual and Performing Arts (CVPA) at UNC Greensboro (UNCG) last night joined more than 1,500 organizations across the country in lighting theatres and other event venues in red to raise awareness for the arts and entertainment industry which has been devastated by COVID-19.
The event was called “Red Alert” and was organized by the advocacy group “We Make Events” which cited the following statistics:
● Live events employ over 12 million people.
● Live events contribute over $1 trillion annually to the US economy.
● 95% of live events have been cancelled due to COVID-19.
● 96% of companies have cut staff and/or wages.
● 77% of people in the live events industry have lost 100% of their income
On the UNC Greensboro campus, UNCG Auditorium, Taylor Theatre, and the Brown Building which houses The Pam and David Sprinkle Theatre, were glowing red until about midnight.
Dean bruce mcclung says that it was important for the College to be a part of “Red Alert”.
“Live arts events have been halted during the COVID-19 pandemic. Theatres are shuttered and lives have been shattered. As the most comprehensive set of visual and performing arts programs in North Carolina, CVPA is an advocate for arts at the local, state, regional, and national levels. We join the organizers of “Red Alert” in urging Congress to pass the Restart Act to provide support for arts organizations and artists during this time of crisis.”
Other buildings that were part of the public awareness campaign are Madison Square Garden in New York, National Cathedral in Washington, DC, the Grand Ol’ Opry in Nashville, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, and Capital Records in Los Angeles.
About CVPA
The College of Visual and Performing Arts (CVPA) at UNC Greensboro is the premier and most comprehensive set of visual and performing arts programs in North Carolina with Schools of Art, Dance , Music , and Theatre . CVPA has been designated by the UNC System Board of Governors as an “area of distinction.” CVPA transforms lives by providing exceptional artistic and academic experiences.
About UNC Greensboro
UNC Greensboro , located in the Piedmont Triad region of North Carolina, is 1 of only 40 doctoral institutions recognized by the Carnegie Foundation for both high research activity and community engagement . Founded in 1891 and one of the original three UNC System institutions, UNC Greensboro is one of the most diverse universities in the state with 20,000+ students , and 3,000+ faculty and staff members representing 90+ nationalities. With 17 Division I athletic teams, 85 undergraduate degrees in over 125 areas of study, as well as 74 master’s and 32 doctoral programs, UNC Greensboro is consistently recognized nationally among the top universities for academic excellence and value, with noted strengths in health and wellness , visual and performing arts, nursing, education, and more. For additional information, please visit uncg.edu and follow UNCG on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
